Hanover Women’s Club celebrates 100th anniversary

The Hanover Women’s Club celebrated the club’s 100th anniversary last week, gathering at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hanover for a potluck-style luncheon, sharing an afternoon mingling and enjoying refreshments to mark the club’s milestone.

Originally founded on May 30, 1922, the club has offered a century of fellowship among women in Hanover County from all walks of life. Today, the club has around 26 regular members and 10 associate members, or members who cannot regularly attend meetings due to health issues.

Randi Wortham, the club’s current president, said she first joined the club in search friendships and getting to know the area after moving to Hanover County from New York in 1994. She first assumed the role as president from 1998 to 1999 and said she has formed long-lasting friendships from her decades of involvement with the club.

Beth Harris said she first joined the club in 2014 after retiring from working over 30 years at a financial institution. Harris currently holds the position of the club’s historian and scrapbook maker.

“I knew that one of the things that retirees do is they kind of shrivel and they don’t get out there and expose themselves to new experiences,” Harris said. “So I knew it was important for me to find my next chapter, and I thought that this would be a good thing.”

She said she has enjoyed being a member of the club for the new friendships she has made along with the variety of programs offered throughout the year.

“There’s always new people to meet and the programs are always very interesting,” Harris said.

The club meets on the second Wednesday of every month at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and organizes educational programs for members to enjoy.

The club’s oldest member, Elizabeth Britton, began previous meetings by sharing a piece of her history, such as her experience living in Richmond during the Spanish flu or showing antiques she has collected throughout her life. Britton is 103 years old and has been a member of the club since 1975.

The club invites guest speakers to educate members on a variety of topics. Last month, Melanie Baker, the volunteer coordinator for the Hanover County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program, offered a presentation on how the program advocates for children in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court process. Volunteers are trained through the program to gather information for the court when making decisions about the needs of abused and neglected children, or other children involved in juvenile dependency cases.

The club has also used funds to host authors, programs on floral arrangements and other fun and educational activities. The club will make annual donations using any leftover funds to local organizations, such as Ashland Christian Emergency Services (ACES), which serves to support residents in need in the Ashland community.

Many have been members of the club for decades, such as Susie Rice who first joined in 1993, and Betty Moore who has been a member since 1982.

Rosalind Snively has been a member for almost 10 years and will soon serve as the next club president in the fall. She first joined from meeting club members as an existing member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.