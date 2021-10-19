Hargrove receives Patrick Henry Leadership Award

Following the screening, Caddell said it’s significant to recognize that one of the most important decisions by the Supreme Court had its origins in Hanover County.

“This is the first time the Supreme Court recognized the right of the press to be present during a criminal trial. That did not exist at the time,” he said.

The judge also noted the importance of modern record keeping and how it affects history. Audio recordings of the four trials were recorded but some portions were not discernible.

“Had we had the press at the trial, we would have known exactly what happened,” he said.

Hargrove said his goal was to preserve the history of the case given its significance and precedent setting ruling.

“Our goal is to tell a real life treatment of this case…. and record the experiences of a young, green prosecutor who struggled unsuccessfully to bring two defendants to justice,” Hargrove said.