Hargrove receives Patrick Henry Leadership Award

Hanover Clerk of the Circuit Court Frank Hargrove Jr. was honored last week as the recipient of the Hanover Historical Society’s Patrick Henry Leadership Award at a meeting at the Coach House at Hanover Tavern.
Hargrove is the 2021 recipient of the prestigious award, established in 2010 to honor those who have worked to preserve and enrich the history of Hanover County.
Society president Art Taylor said Hargrove’s efforts in digitalizing most of the county’s historical court records more than qualify the Hanoverian for the recognition.
“Normally, when I present this award, I have to tell you why Frank deserves it,” Taylor said. “After what we’ve seen tonight, I can’t think of anybody better than this. He’s been the Clerk of the Court since 2000, and that also speaks highly of the community’s confidence in Frank.”
Taylor was referencing a documentary film produced by Hargrove that had just made its debut earlier in the meeting. The film investigates details surrounding a 1976 murder case in Hanover County.
“I vaguely remembered Commonwealth vs. John Paul Stevenson and the Richmond Newspapers case, but my interest was heightened when I came across the case files – which contained transcripts, exhibits, police reports – when preparing to move our records from the old courthouse to our new courthouse,” Hargrove said prior to the screening.
He said the project had humble beginnings and his intentions to document the record for posterity evolved into a professional videographer presentation.
“It all changed in 2018 when Art told me about Bob Szabo and his many talents,” Hargrove said. “I reached out to Bob and he was enthusiastic about this project, and, suddenly, I was tapped to produce the documentary.”
In 1976, John Paul Stevenson was convicted of killing Lillian Keller at the Holly Court Motel in Ashland. Keller was found stabbed to death in her apartment at the motel where she worked as a manager on Dec. 2, 1975.
A year later, his conviction was overturned by the Virginia Supreme Court, citing the inadmissibility of a key piece of evidence introduced at the trial. When police visited Stevenson’s home in Maryland in the early days of the investigation, they asked his wife for the clothes he was wearing on the day of the murder. She retrieved a blood stained shirt and gave it to investigators. The appellate court found that evidence to be hearsay. The case was remanded to Hanover County for retrial.
Following two additional mistrials, the Commonwealth tried the case for the fourth time. Defense attorney Willard Norwood asked Hanover Judge Richard Taylor to close the proceedings to the public. Commonwealth’s attorney Patrick Bynum did not object and Judge Taylor limited access to testifying witnesses only.
Two news reporters were present at the time of Taylor’s ruling and Richmond Newspapers requested a hearing to object to the public’s exclusion from the trial. Taylor denied their request to open the trial.
Taylor later dismissed the jury and found Stevenson not guilty of the murder.
But Richmond Newspapers pursued their complaint regarding the exclusion of the public and press from the proceedings. The case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the plaintiff and established a precedent for open trials and public access to those proceedings.
“I knew that former Commonwealth’s Attorney Pat Bynum was the only surviving participant in the 1970s trials of John Paul Stevenson that were the basis of the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Richmond Newspapers, Inc. v. Virginia,” Hargrove explained in a previous interview.
He thought it was important to record Bynum’s thoughts on the case for posterity’s sake.
“In 2018 I decided to record Pat’s recollections of his role in the trials and place the audio recording with the case file for use by future historians,” he said.
The film features Hanover District Court Judge David B. Caddell, Jr. as he interviews Bynum about the landmark case and his role as Commonwealth’s Attorney at the time.
Following the screening, Caddell said it’s significant to recognize that one of the most important decisions by the Supreme Court had its origins in Hanover County.
“This is the first time the Supreme Court recognized the right of the press to be present during a criminal trial. That did not exist at the time,” he said.
The judge also noted the importance of modern record keeping and how it affects history. Audio recordings of the four trials were recorded but some portions were not discernible.
“Had we had the press at the trial, we would have known exactly what happened,” he said.
Hargrove said his goal was to preserve the history of the case given its significance and precedent setting ruling.
“Our goal is to tell a real life treatment of this case…. and record the experiences of a young, green prosecutor who struggled unsuccessfully to bring two defendants to justice,” Hargrove said.
“I can’t remember any other Thursday night when I’ve gotten an award, so I have to think this is very enjoyable, but no one who loves history as much as I do and has such an enthusiasm for it and has access to such a fantastic archive…. and gets to go into it and look at it, or enjoys this as much as I do should ever receive an award,” Hargrove said. “But, thank you.”
Making the occasion even more special was the fact that Hargrove is the second Hanoverian with that name to receive the award. He was at his father’s presentation in 2011.
“It is particularly meaningful to me to receive an award that Art reminded me that my father had received. His health is not good at this time,” Hargrove said. “I certainly don’t feel like I’ve come up to his stature when it comes to his activities in Hanover County, but I’m glad you put me in that company. Thank you.”
Hargrove said he will continue with more history projects in the future.
Historical Society vice president in charge of programs Marla Coleman said the event was a real success.
”The timing of the presentation was perfect, coming at the conclusion of a significant program created under the leadership of Hargrove,” she said. “The audience was enthusiastic in its applause, but most of us recognized Hargrove’s delight at receiving the award and his genuine humility when he thanked everyone and confessed that he loved every minute of the tasks he had undertaken.”
She said Hargrove reacted with humility when informed of the award.
“He gave credit to his team of supporters and was especially pleased to receive the award that also had been presented to his father, the Honorable Frank D. Hargrove Sr.,” Coleman said. “We all felt his emotion and shared the moment. It was just an amazing event. If Hanover ever appoints an official historian, it should be Frank.”