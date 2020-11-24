Hargrove’s offices goes digital; marriage licenses date to 1864

The licenses issued between 1864 and 1930 were tri-folded and tied in bundles with red string. Poor paper quality made them especially susceptible to damage. Sadler and Harris flattened the tri-folded licenses and mended them using special tape before they were scanned. Now copies of the licenses can be printed from the digital images, saving the originals from further damage.

“When we conserved the licenses from the 1800s and early 1900s, we were surprised to find that some were filed with a letter from a parent or an acquaintance vouching for the parties’ ages or granting permission for the marriage. Some of the letters contained touching personal information about the applicants” said Hargrove. “We scanned the letters along with the licenses.”

Many clerk’s office records were destroyed during the Civil War by fire or vandalism. Only one marriage license issued before the war ended in April 1865 survived the war. That license issued in 1864 has a letter written on the reverse side by a Union soldier during the Battle of Cold Harbor that starts, “In The Rifle Pits before Richmond June 9th 1864”. The writer says, “I took it from Hanover C. H. while we were skirmishing with the Rebs.”