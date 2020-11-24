Hargrove’s offices goes digital; marriage licenses date to 1864

HANOVER -- Hanover County Circuit Court Clerk Frank D. Hargrove Jr. recently announced the completion of a multi-year project to digitally scan, index and conserve all of the clerk’s office marriage licenses going back to its oldest license issued in 1864.
Since starting work in October 2016, the clerk’s office has added digital copies of 28,350 licenses issued between 1864 and 2000 to its records management system that the public can access at the clerk’s office.
“We wanted to find a way to make marriage licenses easily available, since they are of great interest to genealogists,” said Hargrove. “Chief Deputy Clerk Jan Major suggested loading high resolution digital copies into the records management system searchable database so copies could be printed without disturbing the fragile originals. She deserves credit for envisioning this project and managing it for five years. As it turned out, the work proved to be more involved than we anticipated. We wanted to finish by Jan’s retirement earlier this year to mark the end of her exceptional career of public service, but we missed by a few months.”
Deputy Clerk Joan Eddleton started indexing and scanning the licenses working backwards in time from 2000. In three years, Eddleton processed 70 years of licenses dating to 1930, while keeping up her daily work.
After Eddleton’s retirement in 2019, part-time clerk’s office employees Diana Sadler and Cheryl Harris indexed and scanned licenses issued between 1864 and 1930. Before they started work, Sadler and Harris received training in paper conservation from The Library of Virginia.
The licenses issued between 1864 and 1930 were tri-folded and tied in bundles with red string. Poor paper quality made them especially susceptible to damage. Sadler and Harris flattened the tri-folded licenses and mended them using special tape before they were scanned. Now copies of the licenses can be printed from the digital images, saving the originals from further damage.
“When we conserved the licenses from the 1800s and early 1900s, we were surprised to find that some were filed with a letter from a parent or an acquaintance vouching for the parties’ ages or granting permission for the marriage. Some of the letters contained touching personal information about the applicants” said Hargrove. “We scanned the letters along with the licenses.”
Many clerk’s office records were destroyed during the Civil War by fire or vandalism. Only one marriage license issued before the war ended in April 1865 survived the war. That license issued in 1864 has a letter written on the reverse side by a Union soldier during the Battle of Cold Harbor that starts, “In The Rifle Pits before Richmond June 9th 1864”. The writer says, “I took it from Hanover C. H. while we were skirmishing with the Rebs.”
The low number of licenses issued in the months immediately after the surrender at Appomattox in April 1865 suggests that clerk’s office operations were disrupted at the war’s end.
By September 1865, five months after the war ended, the clerk’s office seems to have gotten back to business as usual as six licenses were issued in that month. One of the licenses was issued to 59-year-old Thomas Harris and 45-year-old Charlotte Coy, who may be the first African American couple to obtain a marriage license in Hanover County.
“The clerk’s office will make the images and index of the oldest licenses available via the internet once that capability is added to our records management system,” said Hargrove. “To help researchers in the meantime, we added a searchable list of licenses issued between 1864 and 1939 to the clerk’s office Genealogical Research webpage at HanoverCounty.gov. The searchable list, which can be downloaded, allows genealogists to determine whether we have a license without visiting the office.”
“Chief Deputy Clerk Jan Major believed that making marriage licenses easily accessible would satisfy growing interest from researchers and genealogists” said Hargrove. “I am proud of what my staff members accomplished and am excited about what researchers will find.”
Frank D. Hargrove Jr. has been Clerk of Circuit Court of Hanover County since January 2000. Jan L. Major served as Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court from 2004 until her retirement in 2020.