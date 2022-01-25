Harlan COSTEA

COSTEA, Harlan Mike, 71, of Mechanicsville, Virginia died on January 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Mike Costea; and survived by his mother, Mary Alice (Sally) Costea; his wife, Judy; his sister, Deborah Edwards (Dean); and his four sons and two daughters, Joshua, Brandon, Elizabeth Pearce (Nathan), Wesley (Jessica), Heidi Stanley (A.J.) and Harlan; six grandchildren and many other family and friends. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service was held on January 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. For details, please email hcosteamemorial@gmail.com and please include your name.