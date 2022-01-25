COSTEA, Harlan Mike, 71, of Mechanicsville, Virginia died on January 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Mike Costea; and survived by his mother, Mary Alice (Sally) Costea; his wife, Judy; his sister, Deborah Edwards (Dean); and his four sons and two daughters, Joshua, Brandon, Elizabeth Pearce (Nathan), Wesley (Jessica), Heidi Stanley (A.J.) and Harlan; six grandchildren and many other family and friends. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service was held on January 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. For details, please email hcosteamemorial@gmail.com and please include your name.
Harlan COSTEA
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover School Board meeting began, Beaverdam representative John Axselle asked that the agenda be amended …
Bowles, Linwood, John Sr., 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022 with his family by his side. He was preceded in d…
Richmond Suburban Newspapers (RSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Christina Amano Dolan as the new editor of The Mechanicsville Local…
ASHLAND – Pamunkey Regional Library’s Ashland Branch kicked off the new year with its first ever “Instant Shakespeare” event held this month. …
A somber mood permeated the atmosphere at last week’s Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting as fellow board members and other colleagues rememb…
WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on Ma…
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
NEELY, Richard Allen Jr., 70, of Richmond, died suddenly early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A kind and friend…
JENKINS, Catherine Gillette, 93, daughter of the late Lester and Leila Waldrop; and widow of the late Reverend Charles O. Jenkins Sr., passed …
BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 year…