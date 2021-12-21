SINGLETON, Harold B. Jr., December 13, 1945 to December 9, 2021, 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Honorable Harold and Cecilia Lacy Singleton. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Helen; three children, Catherine Singleton, Mark (Lisa) Singleton and Richard (Jamie) Singleton, M.D.; grandchildren, Ian, Tyler, Tristian, Pepper and Olive Singleton; his brother, Morrison (Dianne) Singleton; sister-in-law, Janet Rickman; and several nieces and nephews. He retired from Henrico County Schools after 31 years as an elementary school principal. He served in many schools, the last being Springfield Park. In his spare time, he served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 508 for more than 20 years. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant Woods, the Givens Scholarship Fund, 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Harold B. Singleton, Jr.
- Obituary
