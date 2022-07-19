Harold MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Harold "Bones," 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Eugene and Edna H. Mitchell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Sandra Waitman; three sons, Chip Myers (Kelly), Brandon Mitchell and Ryan Mitchell (Nicole); five grandchildren, Emily, Livia and Everly Myers, Mariah Lewis and Levi Mitchell; four siblings, Mark Mitchell (Terry), Karen Waitman (Kevin), Carl Mitchell (Lori) and Marcia Heilig (Jim); a special niece, Amira Waitman-Kazzaz; and a special aunt, Judy Bowles (Joe). Harold retired from the Virginia Department of General Services after 25 years of service. He was a truck driver and loved driving his big rigs. He had a passion for farming and found great pleasure in watching the miracle of his crops growing. He obtained an American Farmers Degree in 1975. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Compass Christian Church building fund, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
