Harold PALMEN

PALMEN, Harold Richard "Dick," 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Colette; his parents, Harold and Peg; a brother, Don; and daughters, Mary and Nancy. Dick is survived by his sons, Mike, Mark (Anne), Tom (Amy), Rick (Laurie) and John (Virginia); his daughter, Peggy (Ben); 11 wonderful grandchildren, 10 amazing great-grandchildren; his brother, Kenny (Dianna); and his sister-in-law, Edna. As a "Cheese Head," he loved watching the Green Bay Packers play. He also enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork, gardening and he was an avid golfer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
