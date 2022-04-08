 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold PALMEN

  • 0
PALMEN

PALMEN, Harold Richard "Dick," 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Colette; his parents, Harold and Peg; a brother, Don; and daughters, Mary and Nancy. Dick is survived by his sons, Mike, Mark (Anne), Tom (Amy), Rick (Laurie) and John (Virginia); his daughter, Peggy (Ben); 11 wonderful grandchildren, 10 amazing great-grandchildren; his brother, Kenny (Dianna); and his sister-in-law, Edna. As a "Cheese Head," he loved watching the Green Bay Packers play. He also enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork, gardening and he was an avid golfer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marie Wingo

Marie Wingo

WINGO, Marie Ann Nunn, 62, of Mechanicsville, our sweet and beautiful Mimi went to Heaven on March 18, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News