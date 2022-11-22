GLESSNER, Harry A. Jr., went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Kurt; and daughter, Karen. He was the beloved husband of Pat; loving father of Kristen Klein (Travis) and Katie Burrow (Gregg); Grampie of Rylie, Raegan, Kylar, Sawyer, Evalyse and Gabriel; cherished brother to Vicki; and loved uncle, cousin, nephew, friend to many. Harry proudly served in the USMC 1967 to 1969, a Vietnam Veteran, Semper Fi! In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Restoration Church of Mechanicsville, or Samaritan's Purse. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on November 19. Interment at Quantico will be private.
Harry A. GLESSNER, Jr.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
On a sunny, unseasonably warm day at Randolph-Macon College, 33 seniors walked the field with their families, hoping it would not be the final…
The Historic Wigwam has officially returned to Hanover County, carrying almost a century of stories within its restored cabin walls, a rich co…
Hundreds of Hanoverians got a head start on their Christmas shopping this year at the Covenant Woods 2022 Christmas Market, which sold an arra…
On a beautiful afternoon at Pole Green Park for the Region 4B cross country Championships, the Atlee Raiders left the park with a historical p…
On the sunny morning of Nov. 27, 1924, children of New York City lined the sidewalks of Manhattan’s Herald Square to catch a glimpse of the on…
Longtime Hanover County residents David and Judy Fuller were recently recognized by Governor Glenn Youngkin for their many years of inspiring …
Downtown Ashland Association recently announced it has received a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Developm…
Hanover County celebrated the official ground breaking of its upcoming Horticultural Learning Center this month. The finished site will serve …