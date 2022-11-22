Harry A. GLESSNER, Jr.

GLESSNER, Harry A. Jr., went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Kurt; and daughter, Karen. He was the beloved husband of Pat; loving father of Kristen Klein (Travis) and Katie Burrow (Gregg); Grampie of Rylie, Raegan, Kylar, Sawyer, Evalyse and Gabriel; cherished brother to Vicki; and loved uncle, cousin, nephew, friend to many. Harry proudly served in the USMC 1967 to 1969, a Vietnam Veteran, Semper Fi! In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Restoration Church of Mechanicsville, or Samaritan's Purse. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on November 19. Interment at Quantico will be private.