COX, Hazel O'Brien, 89, of Hadensville, passed peacefully on June 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Coleman Cox. A strong Christian, she is survived by her three sons, David Cox (Karen), Paul Cox and Thomas Cox (Elizabeth); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Hazel was born in Scottsville, Va. and later moved to Richmond, Mechanicsville and then Hadensville. She, alongside her husband, was a founding member of Mechanicsville Christian Center and later Central Virginia Assembly of God. Serving her family, church and community were her greatest joys. She loved sewing, cooking, flowers, birds and butterflies. Her final years were spent at The Hermitage, where she enjoyed coloring, bingo and a good laugh. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville; and where a funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Friday. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.