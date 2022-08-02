Hazel Mills KINSER

KINSER, Mrs. Hazel Mills, 91, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, formerly a 78-year resident of Verdunville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville. She was born November 10, 1930, at Verdunville, a daughter of the late Ked and Anna Hopson Mills. She also was the stepdaughter of the late Zella Smith Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Dallas A. Kinser; a daughter, Dr. Robin Dale Kinser; and four sisters, Vivian Mills Dingess (Paul Dingess), June Mills Bostian (Floyd Bostian), Zella Mills Elkins (Edward P. Elkins) and Barbara Mills Brewer. Survivors include her daughter, Melody Shawn Kinser of Mechanicsville, Virginia; son-in-law, Michael T. Johnson of Chesterfield, Virginia; brother-in-law, Howard P. Brewer of Aurora, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Kinser was an avid volunteer, which began in the 1950s. She was secretary-treasurer of the ladies ministries of the Verdunville Church of God for 24 years. She served as president of the Verdunville grade school PTA and president of the Logan county PTA council. She was regional director of Logan, Mingo, Boone and Logan counties for the West Virginia PTA. She helped organize the Verdunville Woman's Club and served as president for two years. She was a member of the Pamunkey Woman's Club in Mechanicsvile, Virginia. She was elected president of the Logan County School service personnel, serving for two years. She was elected president of the West Virginia school service personnel association, serving two years. She was elected to a six-year term on the West Virginia retirement board. She was named the Logan County Belle for 2003 to 2004 by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. She volunteered for 15 years with the Logan Regional Memorial Center in Logan, West Virginia, with 15 years in the gift shop and was a life member. She volunteered at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Center for five years in the gift shop. She loved to bowl and was on a league at Plaza Lanes in Logan for 38 years. She volunteered at the clubhouse at the Bluffs at Bell Creek, helping to organize the library. She has been a member of the Verdunville Church of God since 1978. She was employed by the Logan County Board of Education at Verdunville grade school for 27 years, retiring in January 1994. Hazel loved to travel on tours, going to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada, as well as the United States and the United Kingdom (England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales). She was a 1948 graduate of Logan High School and took classes through Marshall University. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Verdunville Church of God on Mud Fork road at Verdunville, with Bishop Michael Hartwell officiating. The eulogy was delivered by Michael T. Johnson. Burial followed in Forest Lawn at Pecks Mill, West Virginia. Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Honaker Funeral Home at 200 Main Street in Logan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to veterans' organizations or charity of choice. For email condolences go to: honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.