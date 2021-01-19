HCBOS,CHD join to distribute COVID vaccine

Budesky said those details are being finalized, and said he expects the effort to continue for at least 90 days. A call center where residents can receive updated information on times and places also is included in the plan.

Unfortunately, stable timetables associated with the plan as to when and where the shots will be available are not yet available. The county administrator said the goal is to get through the first three phases and enter Phase 2, which includes the general public.

Budesky said the project seeks to assist the CHD in administering the vaccines, getting as many shots in as many arms as fast as possible.

“This is a dynamic process,” Budesky said. “We believe this is a process we need to commit to.”

The effort also will include partnered regional events like the one at the raceway, but the county is planning on going a step further.

“Our goal is to work with the Health Department to ramp up to at least 1,000 vaccinations a day,” Budesky said. “We are going to ramp up. We’re looking at locations right now to be able to do this and we need to work with the Health Department on the shots,” he continued.