HCBOS,CHD join to distribute COVID vaccine

(Editor’s note: This is an evolving story. Late last week, Governor Northam announced that persons 65 years and older with underlying medical conditions will be included in Phase 1b that begins this week. That group was previously included in Group 1a.)
HANOVER -- Hanover County citizens are asking the same question as ones being voiced in communities across the nation: When can I get my vaccine for COVID-19?
County officials announced last week that a double-barreled initiative to distribute the vaccine to county residents will utilize efforts currently promoted by the Chickahominy Health District and provide local clinics to bolster those efforts.
Chickahominy Health District director Dr. Thomas Franck provided important vaccine information to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors at last Wednesday’s meeting, specifically when and where those shots will be available for local residents.
Franck presented supervisors with an updated review of COVID infections across the nation, the state and Hanover County, and provided information on the distribution of vaccines in the county.
There were 91.6 million cases and 1.9 million fatalities reported worldwide on the day Franck spoke. “The trend is going upon terms of percentages. It’s rather alarming,” he said.
Regarding frequency and number of cases reported, Franck described Virginia as a mixed picture with some areas with severe rates of infections while other portions of the state record relatively low numbers.
“In general, I’d say Virginia is right in the middle,” Franck said as he recited recent state numbers. Almost 408,000 cases have been reported in the Commonwealth, with more than 19,000 of those illnesses requiring hospitalization. More than 5,400 Virginians have passed away due to COVID.
“The last time I talked to you in the springtime, we were looking at the epidemic curve and thought it was looking bad back in April, May and June,” Franck said.
After a slight decline that provided a false sense of optimism, Franck said “since November it’s really taken off and we are at an all-time high.”
The effects locally are similar to those being experienced statewide.
“Not only in Virginia are we at an all-time high in Hanover County, we’re at an all-time high in terms of number of COVID cases, incidence rates and cases per 100,000 in population,” Franck said. Currently, Hanover is experiencing about 75 cases per 100,000 residents.
Another marker showing troubling signs in the county is the percent of positivity. While Hanover County enjoyed low rates, under 5 percent, for the early months of the pandemic, those numbers have increased significantly in recent weeks.
“For much of the year, Hanover County was below 5 percent . . . but we finally crossed the threshold and we are currently at 14.1 percent for tests being run,” the director told supervisors.
“We are in a pandemic that is at its worst ever,” he added.
Solutions for mitigating the upward trend lie in familiar methods that include social distancing, wearing masks and PPE (personal protective equipment), limiting large gatherings and other measures outlined last week by Franck.
But the real game-changer in that mitigation tool box is the introduction of two vaccines to Virginia. “We finally have a tool that has given me the greatest hope I’ve had since the beginning of this pandemic, and that’s the vaccines,” Franck said.
The local health district utilizes Virginia Department of Health and CHD guidelines in prioritizing who gets the vaccine first. In essence, the population is grouped in four groups, 1a, 1b, and 1c, and 2.
During the current Phase 1a distribution, health care workers who are most at risk receive the vaccine and long-term facility staff and residents are targeted.
“This is the top priority group that we need to get vaccinated,” Franck said. “They need this vaccine more than anyone else in this county.”
Franck said there is some flexibility built in the prioritization process. For example, law enforcement officers who respond to medical emergencies could be classified as 1a.
Phase 1b is expected to begin this week and includes persons aged 75 years or older, frontline essential workers.
“The decision we’re all going through in the Commonwealth is -- when do -- we open it up to 1b,” Franck said.
The answer to that question relies on the amount of vaccine available, whether all persons in Phase 1a have been served and the demand must be less than the vaccination capacity.
“Are we ready to go to Phase 1b yet? I think we are,” Franck said.
As of Franck’s presentation last week, 216,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Virginia, about a fourth of the 904,000 doses received by the state at that point. Franck said the remainder of that first allocation “will go really fast.”
Franck said Hanover compares favorably with Richmond and Henrico in the number of vaccinations administered with more than 2,800 doses given in Hanover.
Franck estimates there are about 10,000 people in Group 1a and the CHD has reached out to 95 percent of that population.
Mechanicsville District supervisor Canova Peterson said his constituents are expressing a desire for more information regarding the 1b vaccinations and when they might be available.
“They understand the priorities but what they don’t understand is the complete silence in the community as to what they can plan for. They want to know when it’s going to be available and what do I have to do,” Peterson said.
Franck said those residents can contact the CHD Hotline or go online to determine what group applies to their specific case. The website is linked on the VDH site.
A press release issued last week by several area health districts outlined a plan to begin Phase 1b this week, but Franck said the initial offering will be limited to police, fire and Hazmat, Corrections and Homeless Shelter workers and teachers and school staff.
Phase 1c includes vaccinations for those over 65 years of age, and those over 16 with serious medical conditions.
Mass vaccination events are planned in the metro area and details should be released this week, according to Franck.
Those efforts could be greatly expanded by a program introduced by County Administrator John Budesky at last week’s meeting.
Plans include opening local COVID vaccine sites staffed by county employees that could enhance access to the shots. The effort is being headed by Chief Jethro Piland and Fire/EMS assisted by Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor. Economic Development Director Linwood Thomas also is providing support in acquiring sites for the clinic sites.
Budesky said those details are being finalized, and said he expects the effort to continue for at least 90 days. A call center where residents can receive updated information on times and places also is included in the plan.
Unfortunately, stable timetables associated with the plan as to when and where the shots will be available are not yet available. The county administrator said the goal is to get through the first three phases and enter Phase 2, which includes the general public.
Budesky said the project seeks to assist the CHD in administering the vaccines, getting as many shots in as many arms as fast as possible.
“This is a dynamic process,” Budesky said. “We believe this is a process we need to commit to.”
The effort also will include partnered regional events like the one at the raceway, but the county is planning on going a step further.
“Our goal is to work with the Health Department to ramp up to at least 1,000 vaccinations a day,” Budesky said. “We are going to ramp up. We’re looking at locations right now to be able to do this and we need to work with the Health Department on the shots,” he continued.
The effort will require about 10 county employees and the county administrator indicated extended hours will be needed to accommodate the estimated 70 percent of county residents expected to receive the vaccine.
“Our goal is not to stop until every resident who wants a shot can get a shot,” Budesky said. “We have to make sure we can do this.”
He projected a start date for the project of Feb. 1.
“We have important work that we do on behalf of our citizens every day,” Budesky said. “But, is there anything more important right now that getting to those who want vaccines?”
In other business from the Jan. 13 meeting, Henry District supervisor Sean Davis was elected chairman for the upcoming term and Chickahominy District supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek was elected vice chair. Both votes were unanimous.
Outgoing chair Bucky Stanley was recognized for his leadership during the past 12 months and the Beaverdam District supervisor thanked his colleagues for their support.
As he passed the gavel to Davis, Stanley remarked in a familiar style, “I’ve been here so long because I’m not a politician. I’m a public servant.”