HCBOS denies CUP for Horseshoe Bridge venue

After making further adjustments to a set of proffers that accompanied the application, Mason told supervisors the operation would be in compliance with county code.

He noted a four-foot fence would not allow any trash to escape his property, and said sound tests had ensured the decibel level was well within code limits.

Regarding the operation of a commercial operation on the site, a use prohibited in the restrictive covenants, Mason said his neighbor operates a for hire boarding stable for horses.

An equal number of speakers for and against the application spoke during the public hearing.

Bruce Spiller said she and her husband live about one-half mile from the Masons’ property and have resided on Horseshoe Road since 1955.

After attending a community meeting last fall where noise meters confirmed the levels were well below accepted levels and speaking with the Masons, she was convinced the use was appropriate.