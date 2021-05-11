HCPS adds another guest for 2021 commencement

ASHLAND – Hanover County Public Schools, in its ongoing efforts to provide memorable – and safe – commencement ceremonies, Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent, announced that the number of guests being allowed to attend graduation is now four.

“Due to a change in state guidelines, we will now be able to accommodate up to four guests per graduate at our ceremonies at the Meadow Event Park on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19,” he said. “This is an increase from the initial three-guest limit.”

The ceremonies will still be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Students will sit in a pod with their guests, and each pod will be spaced 6 feet apart.

“We are delighted that we will be able to safely accommodate more guests as we make graduation the joyful celebration our seniors truly deserve. Additional details will be shared by your student’s home school next week,” Gill added.