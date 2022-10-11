HCPS graduation rate exceeds state average

Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) announced last week an on-time graduation rate of 95.2% for the Class of 2022, the 10th straight year that Hanover’s graduation rate has exceeded 95%.

The rate is the fourth-highest on-time graduation rate in Virginia among the 15 largest school divisions in the state, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Education. Overall, Hanover’s graduation rate for students who entered the ninth grade during the 2018-19 school year continues to outpace the state’s, where 92.1% earned a Board of Education-approved diploma.

Additionally, more HCPS students are graduating with advanced diplomas, with 68.3% of 2022 graduates completing high school with the advanced diploma as compared with 67.2% for the Class of 2021. Graduates from all four high schools earned a higher rate of advanced diplomas than the state average, including among economically disadvantaged students.

The county graduated 1,397 students this year with a 2.5% dropout rate, one of the four lowest dropout rates among the 15 largest school divisions in the state.

“We are incredibly proud of our members of the Class of 2022, both for their many accomplishments inside and outside the classroom as well as their resilience with a significant portion of their high school education being disrupted by the pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of schools. “Our students’ success also demonstrates the exhaustive efforts of our devoted educators and support staff through the most challenging times we have ever faced in modern history. They work each and every day to support each student and help ensure our Tradition of Excellence continues.”

Here are some quick facts on the Hanover County Public Schools Class of 2022:

- 1,397 graduates

- 95.2% on-time graduation rate

- 88.1% on-time graduation rate among economically disadvantaged students

- 68.3% Advanced Diploma

- 26.9% Standard and Other Diploma

- 2.5% dropout rate