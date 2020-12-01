HCPS needs help to keep schools open

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Michael Gill, Ed.D., superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools, and Thomas G. Franck, M.D., M.P.H., director, Chickahominy Health District.)

Dear families, faculty, and staff,

We are writing to share an important health-related update with you. While this message is applicable to all, this message is specifically intended for our face-to-face families.

Choices matter -- and we need your help with keeping our schools open. Over the past few weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Hanover County. The data indicates that the vast majority of these cases are a direct result of community spread at social events where youth and/or adults gather and do not take the necessary health precautions, such as wearing a mask and maintaining proper social distancing. This includes indoor and outdoor gatherings and sporting events, children playing in neighborhoods, sleepovers, and other recreational activities.

These choices are having a direct impact on the number of cases reported in our schools, which also is rising, particularly within our high schools. This also has a direct impact on our ability to continue providing in-person instruction.