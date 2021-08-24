HCPS transportation update

School officials are in the process of finalizing bus routes for the 2021-22 school year. We expect routes and schedules to be available on our website starting on Monday, August 30, which will include bus numbers, pickup locations, and pickup times.

Generally, students will be seated two children per seat. A federal order requires that all riders and drivers wear face masks while on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Transportation Requests

As you may remember, we are resuming normal bus transportation this school year, including the restoration of normal capacity limits. To help us plan the most efficient routes possible while not restricting service, families were asked to complete an opt-in form by July 2 if they were interested in receiving transportation service. We greatly appreciated your assistance in this process.