HCPS transportation update

School officials are in the process of finalizing bus routes for the 2021-22 school year. We expect routes and schedules to be available on our website starting on Monday, August 30, which will include bus numbers, pickup locations, and pickup times.
Generally, students will be seated two children per seat. A federal order requires that all riders and drivers wear face masks while on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.
Transportation Requests
As you may remember, we are resuming normal bus transportation this school year, including the restoration of normal capacity limits. To help us plan the most efficient routes possible while not restricting service, families were asked to complete an opt-in form by July 2 if they were interested in receiving transportation service. We greatly appreciated your assistance in this process.
If you did not opt-in to transportation by the deadline, you may still file a request via our transportation request form. Note that transportation requests received after Sunday, Aug. 22 may not be processed prior to the first day of school. Families who submit a request after Aug. 22 should plan on an alternative form of transportation for at least the first few weeks of the school year. The Transportation Department will contact you with the status of your request asap.