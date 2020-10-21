HCSB finally selects names for two schools

ASHLAND — The Hanover County School Board officially renamed two Mechanicsville schools last week. Stonewall Jackson Middle School will become Bell Creek Middle School, while Lee-Davis High School is renamed Mechanicsville High School.
Mascots for the schools will be chosen in upcoming weeks.
The board announced its selections following a workshop session last month.
Henry District school board representative George Sutton voted against the middle school naming, while the Mechanicsville name was approved unanimously.
The school board budgeted about $500,000 last month to accommodate the changes.
In other matters, board members approved a motion requesting the Hanover County Board of Supervisors allocate $2.9 million in additional CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) funding to the schools for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant superintendent Terry Stone said the county was informed of the additional funds released by Governor Ralph Northam days earlier.
Specifics of a plan to spend the additional allocation were not provided, but Stone said the money would be spent in a similar fashion to funds released last month.
Areas targeted for additional funding include technology transportation, facilities furniture, supplies and general personnel.
As was the case with earlier CARES funding all of the allotment must be spent on COVID-related items not included in this year’s budget. All funds must be exhausted by Dec. 31, 2021.
Stone said the board would have 30 days to consider the funding, but expressed urgency with the timeline, and said immediate action was required so the county can initiate contracts.
The Governor released an additional $250 million in CARES funding for K-12 education in Virginia last week.
During the public comment of the meeting, a number of speakers took to the podium to express their displeasure with a committee formed to address racial and social issues in the schools.
During the public comment period, some citizens said the committee is not representative of the county, and its makeup seems to represent only one side of the issue.
Another parent objected to the recent playing of the song “I Can’t Breathe” at a Hanover school and said her students are being indoctrinated by the messages endorsed by the committee.
In an instructional highlight, Director of Technology Terri Hechler and Director of Curriculum Instruction Stephen Castle updated board members on the status of digital learning efforts in the past several months.
“They have worked, and I think you have seen this in the past but never more evident than this year, as two completely different departments — one working behind the scene ... and one working in front of the scene with our students,” Gill said.”They always do a fantastic job but never more so than this year.”
Hechler said the five-year technology plan is in its fourth year, but has achieved all the goals outlined for the program, including supplying devices to students, infrastructure upgrades, expanded support and learning opportunities for students and offer hotspots to more than 800 families with limited internet access.
“We completed all of the infrastructure upgrades, including new wiring switches and wifi devices and infrastructure in all of our schools a year ahead of schedule,” Hechler said. “We have a new internet server provider so we have increased reliability and more sustained bandwidth during the day and gone from a 4 GB circuit to a 10 GB circuit.“
In addition, servers are being updated to increase efficiency in order to take full advantage of the upgrades.
Since there is increased demand for devices such as Chromebooks, Hechler said old devices were retooled to serve as Chromebooks and distributed and updated for virtual and face to face students. “That really improved our student to computer ratios so our face-to-face students have access to more devices and we still have more Chromebooks coming.”
Adjusting from face-to-face to virtual and then offering both options presented its own set of challenges for Castle.
“As you can imagine, we did have a very quick transition to move from a face-to-face world to a virtual world,” Castle said. “I’m happy to report we were able to make some of those changes, but it was a really quick turnaround for us,” he added, comparing the feat to turning an aircraft carrier on a dime.
Castle said professional training for all teachers made the transition easier and other summer training programs expanded resources for teachers and distance learning and a digital environment.
Classes were offered to teachers on digital curriculum planning and classroom planning. Additional funding from grants also allowed more training for staff members as the system ramped up efforts for a fall opening.
“All of that took place in a very short amount of time,” Castle said. “All of these were goals that we would normally try to accomplish over a couple of years and we did it over the course of several months.”
Castle said we are living in a Zoom and Google Meet world that six months ago would have seemed foreign. “We have this connection that we’ve never before had in our county,” he added.
Castle described the numerous innovations in virtual learning as ‘the blessing and the curse of COVID.”
“We’ve had some really positive change happening despite the challenging circumstances,” Castle said. “The blessing and the curse of COVID is that we’ve expanded and accelerated and are reaching more students than ever before with our technological opportunities.”
Sarah Butler has five children who are enrolled in the new online school, and her assessment of the first few weeks of school was not as optimistic as she addressed the board of supervisors regarding online learning last week.
“I moved here 10 years ago because of the schools,” Butler said. “I am highly disappointed this year with the lack of involvement for our virtual students.”
Butler said some virtual classes have up to 40 students enrolled compared to 15 in face-to-face classes due to social distancing. “I need to know why we are not getting equal treatment in the choice that we made,” she said.
Butler said she’s not alone in her complaints regarding virtual learning and many other parents have concerns but are scared to express them.
“I want to bring to your attention that the reason parents don’t speak out is because we are ruled by bullies and we don’t want to be bullied,” Butler said.
Butler said technological issues have been the prime concern. Regarding those reconditioned laptops, Butler said two of her children’s devices have needed to be returned and replaced.
“Last night at the school board meeting they spoke of how proud they were of establishing this school in two weeks,” Butler said. She also noted a lack of resource teachers for online students in areas like art and music. “Our virtual school has pre-recorded YouTube videos.”
Butler said online parents have not been allowed to form a PTA, so she has requested school officials to poll parents regarding their online experiences.
“They continue to say we are only five weeks in and this will change,” Butler said. “I have kids waking up in the morning with so much anxiety they don’t want to even open the computer.”
Butler said officials need to admit that the online plan was not entirely ready for prime time and “our leader take acknowledgement for the fact that this may not have been ready and instead of continuing to toot his horn about how exciting and incredible this is, stand up and say we could do better.”