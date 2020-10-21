HCSB finally selects names for two schools

As was the case with earlier CARES funding all of the allotment must be spent on COVID-related items not included in this year’s budget. All funds must be exhausted by Dec. 31, 2021.

Stone said the board would have 30 days to consider the funding, but expressed urgency with the timeline, and said immediate action was required so the county can initiate contracts.

The Governor released an additional $250 million in CARES funding for K-12 education in Virginia last week.

During the public comment of the meeting, a number of speakers took to the podium to express their displeasure with a committee formed to address racial and social issues in the schools.

During the public comment period, some citizens said the committee is not representative of the county, and its makeup seems to represent only one side of the issue.

Another parent objected to the recent playing of the song “I Can’t Breathe” at a Hanover school and said her students are being indoctrinated by the messages endorsed by the committee.

In an instructional highlight, Director of Technology Terri Hechler and Director of Curriculum Instruction Stephen Castle updated board members on the status of digital learning efforts in the past several months.