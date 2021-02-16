HCSB OKs Gill’s budget; questions surround IB program

ASHLAND -- The Hanover County School Board unanimously approved Dr. Michael Gill’s FY2022 school budget that includes salary increases for all Hanover County Public Schools employees and expanded counseling and behavioral resources at last Wednesday’s regular meeting at the Central Office.
The FY2022 approved school board budget provides a 2.5 percent across-the-board increase for employees, but other enhancements could increase those pay raises.
Adding more monetary buffers in the county’s pay scale continues to address the longstanding problem of salary compression, and those increases and others could equate to up to a 6 percent increase. The average increase is 3.7 percent.
Teacher assistants and bus drivers also received salary increases.
The budget also outlines the reallocation of 10 positions to bolster the online school initiative, none of them requiring new hires or funding since the positions are already filled. That allocation includes middle school principals at all three levels.
“The positions that are in the budget (10) are positions that currently exist in our budget right now,” Gill said. “These are not positions that we are asking for additional funding. The term in the budget is reallocation.”
Those slots are flexible and available to reallocated to other areas if the need arises.
“If there is not a need, then there will not be created positions to serve a need that does not exist. If there is a greater need in face-to-face, those positions will be in face to face,” Gill said.
Following the adoption of Gill’s proposed budget, Mechanicsville represent Sterling Daniel inquired about the availability of slots for online students wishing to return to face-to-face instruction in the fall.
“One of the concerns I’ve heard from parents is the possibility that there won’t be enough slots in the fall for everyone who wants to return to face-to-face to be able to do so,” Daniel said. “We saw that play out in the spring, largely at the elementary level and I don’t recall when we went through the budget any steps that were highlighted to try to expand capacity at the elementary level for the fall.”
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Terry Stone said, “We are not certain where we will be in September in regards to vaccinations and what the mitigation protocols will be at that time. We are brainstorming at the senior staff level.”
Although the system does anticipate more CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding in the future, creating extra capacity is a time-consuming process that includes acquiring trailers or other options.
Students attending Hanover schools are required to social distance at least three feet when possible, and bus capacities also are greatly reduced.
The superintendent said offering on-site instruction to all students is the ultimate goal when school begins in September.
“Our commitment is to do everything in our power to allow every family who wants their student to return to face-to face-in the fall be able to do so,” Gill responded. “That being said, it is impossible to predict seven months out exactly what the situation is going to look like.”
He did, however, acknowledge real challenges regarding capacity if all students return with current mitigation restrictions in place.
“I want to be very upfront. There are some limitations. We only have so much physical capacity, and we are going to continue to be both required and committed to mitigation strategies,” Gill said.
“We are willing to be as innovative and creative as possible, but we will have to make some tough decisions,” Gill said. Those choices could involve schedule changes or rotating sessions.
Chickahominy District member Bob Hundley asked for a further explanation of the logic that fueled the creation of the online school, echoing questions that arose from several speakers earlier in the evening.
Emily Stanford, a Mechanicsville District resident and parent of a Hanover student, expressed similar concerns regarding the county’s Online School during a public comment period earlier in the meeting.
Stanford said inequities continue regarding online versus in-house learning, and questioned the reasoning that prompted the creation of a separate online school.
“The creation of lasting educational programming relies on understanding the need for the long-term goals of and the target population for which the program is developed,” Stanford said. “This is never done in a few weeks’ time as quality takes time and attention. It requires extensive research and stakeholder input, as well as community education on the program itself.”
She also questioned the future role of the online school.
“I’d like to know what is the underlying reason that this model will be in place for many years. What need will it serve once all children can return to public school buildings?” she asked.
Stanford questioned why a permanent solution was necessary to address a temporary problem, and said public input or other insight was lacking in the decision-making process.
She also questioned if academic opportunities would become more equitable for online students and asked if the school would become a school for suspended or expelled students.
“Far too many questions exist for anyone to sign off on this program as a long-term solution when the definition of its need outside COVID has never been discussed in public,” she said.
“I wonder if you might elaborate on some of the questions that we heard during public comment regarding the reasoning and rationale for the online school going forward and the assumptions we had to make in response to what we see as a possibility in the fall with respect to our online students and the need for an online school,” Hundley queried.
Gill said the list of knowns outweighs the unknowns regarding COVID and where we will be in the fall.
“One thing we know is that a vaccination for anybody under the age of 16 does not exist. It is hard to think right now that some version of online, not just for Hanover County but across the nation ... will not be required in some way, shape or form,” Gill said. “We have to plan in order for a full delivery system, meaning face-to-face as well as online.”
Staff adjustments and reallocations will be utilized right up until opening day, according to Gill, and the system will remain flexible until a more detailed path forward is clear.
Gill renewed his commitment to face-to-face instruction and the importance of in-house learning, but noted there will always be a need for alternative instruction deliveries.
“We believe that face-to-face instruction is the best option, but for some students … that may not be an option.”
Daniel also expressed concerns that the plan tackles many of the systems’ long-term problems with funds best described as one and done.
The Commonwealth distributed those one-time funds to systems across the state to provide relief for declining student populations during the pandemic.
Daniel said he hopes to research the issue further when the budget returns for final revisions following final state numbers, and said the board should consider ways to continue funding important initiatives once the one time funds expire.
In other matters, the board will consider a change to the county’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program at next month’s meeting.
IB is a rigorous academic program begun in Hanover County in 2002 and is currently offered at all four high school campuses. The program encourages open-minded reflective thinking and encourages inquiry.
Officials are recommending the program be consolidated to a single location at Atlee High School in order to concentrate efforts and provide better interaction among IB students. There also are financial savings associated with the plan.
In larger systems like neighboring Henrico, IB is offered at only two locations and other regional systems have similar programs.
The changes would not take effect until the 2023 school year and require board approval.
There are currently 133 IB students in grades 11 and 12 enrolled in programs at Hanover schools, but the program also offers classes to those not enrolled in the program. If the changes are adopted, students not enrolled would not be eligible for IB classes.
Those outside students place a strain on existing resources, according to school officials.
The program costs each school from $45,000 to $75,000 annually, excluding salaries, and tuition assistance is available for students who qualify.
A member of an IB Focus Group formed to study the current status of IB in Hanover, said the program requires about $200,000 to fund all four schools, while operating at one location would cost about $50,000.
School board members will consider the new plan at their March 9 meeting.