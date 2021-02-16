HCSB OKs Gill’s budget; questions surround IB program

“I wonder if you might elaborate on some of the questions that we heard during public comment regarding the reasoning and rationale for the online school going forward and the assumptions we had to make in response to what we see as a possibility in the fall with respect to our online students and the need for an online school,” Hundley queried.

Gill said the list of knowns outweighs the unknowns regarding COVID and where we will be in the fall.

“One thing we know is that a vaccination for anybody under the age of 16 does not exist. It is hard to think right now that some version of online, not just for Hanover County but across the nation ... will not be required in some way, shape or form,” Gill said. “We have to plan in order for a full delivery system, meaning face-to-face as well as online.”

Staff adjustments and reallocations will be utilized right up until opening day, according to Gill, and the system will remain flexible until a more detailed path forward is clear.

Gill renewed his commitment to face-to-face instruction and the importance of in-house learning, but noted there will always be a need for alternative instruction deliveries.

“We believe that face-to-face instruction is the best option, but for some students … that may not be an option.”