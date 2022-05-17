Helen SANYOUR

SANYOUR, Helen Powell, passed away May 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aubrey "Bobby" Lee Sanyour; and daughter, Robin (Sanyour) Kreutler. Helen is survived by her son, Stephen Sanyour; daughter-in-law, Sheila Sanyour; son-in-law, James Kreutler; grandchildren, Daniel Kreutler, Christina Sanyour, Luke Sanyour and David Kreutler; great-grandchild, Cora Kreutler; and beloved pet, Chloe. Helen lived her life like a hurricane, with love and excitement. She loved feeding her grandkids and attending their different hobbies. Helen was a longtime resident on Gibraltar Drive in Henrico, Va. She will be missed. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for people to make donations in her memory either to ALSAC or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, for the love she showed to her grandchildren or to their local animal shelter, for her love of cats and dogs. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
