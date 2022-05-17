 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen SANYOUR

  • 0
SANYOUR

SANYOUR, Helen Powell, passed away May 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aubrey "Bobby" Lee Sanyour; and daughter, Robin (Sanyour) Kreutler. Helen is survived by her son, Stephen Sanyour; daughter-in-law, Sheila Sanyour; son-in-law, James Kreutler; grandchildren, Daniel Kreutler, Christina Sanyour, Luke Sanyour and David Kreutler; great-grandchild, Cora Kreutler; and beloved pet, Chloe. Helen lived her life like a hurricane, with love and excitement. She loved feeding her grandkids and attending their different hobbies. Helen was a longtime resident on Gibraltar Drive in Henrico, Va. She will be missed. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for people to make donations in her memory either to ALSAC or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, for the love she showed to her grandchildren or to their local animal shelter, for her love of cats and dogs. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

WHITE, Thomas James "Tommy" Jr., 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was a beloved husba…

Christopher YACKLON

Christopher YACKLON

YACKLON, Christopher Alan, 25, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers…

Elaine NELSON

Elaine NELSON

NELSON, Elaine Marie Klindt, died April 2, 2022, at age 92. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Robert Parke…

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

CLARKE, Orlin Randolph "Randy" Sr., passed away peacefully in his home on April 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Pam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News