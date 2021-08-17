Herbert Clevinger

CLEVINGER, Herbert C. Sr., 72, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat Clevinger; three children, Carter Clevinger (Pat), Susan Womble (Ricky) and John Clevinger (Cassie); and six grandchildren, Taylor (Hayden), Brooke (Cameron), Tyler (Cally), Brandon, Will and Calli. After over a decade of service with McLean Trucking, Herb started his own business, MEI Home Services. He was a member of Tuckahoe Lodge # 347 AF & AM and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Herb was a devoted family man and was very supportive of his grandchildren's sporting activities. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901. bennettfuneralhomes.com
