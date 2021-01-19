HereinHanoverVA boosts celebrating 300th birthday

HANOVER – As each new year offers new opportunities, Hanover County officials are promoting #HereinHanoverVA, a campaign to honor the county’s recent 300th birthday by engaging the community, the greater Richmond Region and the Commonwealth in an extended celebration of the county’s vibrant past, present and future.
Established in November 1720, Hanover County had planned a number of events to recognize the tricentennial throughout 2020 with a grand culmination in the fall, but all of the festivities had to be canceled when the pandemic prevented large gatherings of people.
“I consider 2021 as the jumping off point for a celebration of Hanover County as it is today and looking forward into the future as well as remembering our past,” said Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky. “We are proud of our county and are eager to invite the community to share in our excitement through all of the platforms available to them.”
He said #HereinHanoverVA offers a fun, interactive way for Hanoverians to showcase achievements of the past, the vitality of the present and the promises of a bright future as Hanover County looks ahead to the next 300 years.
“We invite county employees, residents, individuals, businesses, organizations, educators and students to introduce the world to Hanover County using the HereinHanoverVA hashtag, starting now!”
Over the coming months, the #HereinHanoverVA campaign in the media and on the dedicated Facebook page, Hanover County’s 300th Birthday Celebration, will spotlight faces and places in the county and will provide opportunities for people to post about the special aspects of living and working in Hanover County, along with sharing photos and videos of their favorite spots – old and new – in the county.
There’s even a Here in Hanover VA app that conveniently lists everything about Hanover County’s many features for easy access on mobile devices.
“Hanover County is more than historic locations and landmarks, great restaurants and family-friendly entertainment venues,” said Aubrey M. Stanley, chairman of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “All these things are very important, but we are also home to a diverse, vibrant and growing community of innovative entrepreneurs and businesses that contribute to Virginia’s economic prosperity.”
For information on upcoming activities related to Hanover County’s 300th birthday recognition and #HereinHanoverVA, “Like” the 300th birthday Facebook page, download the app or contact hanover300@hanovercounty.gov.