HereinHanoverVA boosts celebrating 300th birthday

HANOVER – As each new year offers new opportunities, Hanover County officials are promoting #HereinHanoverVA, a campaign to honor the county’s recent 300th birthday by engaging the community, the greater Richmond Region and the Commonwealth in an extended celebration of the county’s vibrant past, present and future.

Established in November 1720, Hanover County had planned a number of events to recognize the tricentennial throughout 2020 with a grand culmination in the fall, but all of the festivities had to be canceled when the pandemic prevented large gatherings of people.

“I consider 2021 as the jumping off point for a celebration of Hanover County as it is today and looking forward into the future as well as remembering our past,” said Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky. “We are proud of our county and are eager to invite the community to share in our excitement through all of the platforms available to them.”

He said #HereinHanoverVA offers a fun, interactive way for Hanoverians to showcase achievements of the past, the vitality of the present and the promises of a bright future as Hanover County looks ahead to the next 300 years.