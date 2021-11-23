Heritage park result of community partnerships

A plan to construct a heritage park in the Berkleytown area of Ashland gathered momentum at last week’s Ashland Town Council meeting.
The panel unanimously endorsed an action item that formally placed the proposed site under Town control. Hanover-King William Habitat for Humanity donated the property to the town.
Town Manger Josh Farrar said accepting a piece of property does not usually warrant council action, “but this one has a story to it and we wanted to make sure to present it to you and share the story.”
The property is owned by Hanover Habitat. “Unfortunately the way that development has occurred in this area, it’s largely un-developable from a residential home perspective,” Farrar said.
Habitat initiated discussions with the town to query them on possible uses for the property and gauge their interest in obtaining the property, assessed by the county at $43,000.
“They talked to us about the possibility of creating a park,” Farrar said.
Carolyn Hemphill of the Hanover Black Heritage Society also was contacted by Robinson and got involved in the discussions, noting the property was located in Berkleytown, a historically African American portion of the town with a rich history.
“We saw the start of an opportunity to do something really cool with a piece of property that probably otherwise wouldn’t be developed or put to great use,” Farrar said.
The possibility of creating a passive park in the area intrigued town officials. “We wanted something that would celebrate the history of Berkleytown and as we talked…. that was the idea that came forward,” Farrar said last week.
“This parcel is being given to the town out of the generosity of Hanover-King William Habitat for Humanity and Ms. Hemphill has been a wonderful partner helping us make sure the resolution and the future park really represents the neighborhood and celebrates its history,” Farrar said.
The only action required of Council at last week’s meeting was to accept the donated property, but Farrar said step two will follow with plans for the passive park.
Farrar explained that the Ashland already owns right of way to the west of the site along the CSX tracks. “We also fortunately own parcels to the north and south almost forming a path along the railway,” Farrar said. “As part of the plan we would have access to those paths to the park, and from there, we’ll jump in to the planning process,” he added.
“The main thing I want to do is thank you for moving forward with this project,” Hemphill told council members.
Hanover-King William Executive Director Renee Robinson contacted Hemphill once efforts to sell the .75-acre site north of Berkley Street and south of Archie Cannon Drive were unsuccessful and the property was deemed unsuitable for the Habitat’s mission of building homes for the underprivileged in the area.
The property was located just off Henry Street in the heart of Berkleytown and seemed like the perfect location for a cultural park that would document the history of the traditionally African American neighborhood.
An article in the Richmond Discover in February 2021 prompted Robinson to contact Hemphill regarding the possibility of a park on the site.
Hemphill suggested a Berkleytown Heritage Park to honor the African American historical figures who were contributors to education, business, government and the Ashland community as a whole, and discussions began with town officials to make the idea a reality.
“Mayor (Steve) Trivett, Town Manager Farrar and Director of Planning Nora Amos helped take this from an idea into something with a real path forward for the Town,” Hemphill said in a press release issued late last week.
“I’m looking forward to getting together and making Berkleytown proud. Thank you a million,” Hemphill told council members at last week’s meeting.
Robinson said Habitat is pleased to be part of the plan and happy that the piece of property that seemed unsuitable is finding a new and important role.
“We’re just happy that this piece of land is going to be able to be put to good use for the community and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with Ms. Hemphill and the town,” Robinson said as she briefly addressed Council before last week’s vote.
She explained how her organization got involved with the project and how it evolved.
“Somebody on the Habitat staff read the article that came out about the history of Berkleytown… in RTD’s Discover Richmond,” she said.
Robinson was considering options when properties in their inventory were not suitable to build residential homes and contacted Ashland officials.
“When she spoke to me and asked me if we could find something to do with the property, I immediately thought of our forefathers, the people who were the fabric of Berkleytown,” Hemphill said. “I thought this would be an opportunity to acknowledge what they’ve done in the past.”
Robinson said the project could not have progressed without the assistance of Trivett, Farrar and Amos, who took the lead for the town.
“I think it was a great partnership of collective minds coming together and coming up with something that could be used without road frontage, a great use for that property,” Robinson said.
Hemphill said the reaction of the Berkleytown community has been positive and supportive. “I’ve spoken to them and they are excited to make this a reality,” she said. “We are on our way.”
“The whole thing began with that article, and the article began with the Department of Historical Resources; and the whole study was to look at the value of history in Berkleytown,” Trivett said. “What came out of it is something that will commemorate it. It’s up to the community as to what will go there but it’s nice when things come together,” he concluded.
As last week’s meeting concluded, several council members commented on the success of the town’s tree lighting ceremony earlier this month and the massive turnout of people who enjoyed an early start to the holiday season.
“I was a volunteer for Light Up the Tracks and had a chance to talk to a lot of people from as far away as Northern Virginia that came to celebrate with us,” Council Member Anita Barnhart said. “It was a nice way to kick off the holiday.
Some council members said comments from the community reflected a feeling that that
“I did hear comments from people saying it was really early to be doing that, but it looked like to me that 500 to 1,000 people felt like it was worthwhile to come. It was a great time,” Trivett said.