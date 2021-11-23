Heritage park result of community partnerships

She explained how her organization got involved with the project and how it evolved.

“Somebody on the Habitat staff read the article that came out about the history of Berkleytown… in RTD’s Discover Richmond,” she said.

Robinson was considering options when properties in their inventory were not suitable to build residential homes and contacted Ashland officials.

“When she spoke to me and asked me if we could find something to do with the property, I immediately thought of our forefathers, the people who were the fabric of Berkleytown,” Hemphill said. “I thought this would be an opportunity to acknowledge what they’ve done in the past.”

Robinson said the project could not have progressed without the assistance of Trivett, Farrar and Amos, who took the lead for the town.

“I think it was a great partnership of collective minds coming together and coming up with something that could be used without road frontage, a great use for that property,” Robinson said.

Hemphill said the reaction of the Berkleytown community has been positive and supportive. “I’ve spoken to them and they are excited to make this a reality,” she said. “We are on our way.”