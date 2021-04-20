Hillcrest Baptist to break ground Sunday on new sanctuary

HANOVER – A bequest designating that the funds be used for the building of a new sanctuary will come to fruition on Sunday with a groundbreaking at the Hillcrest Baptist Church.
The ceremony will begin at noon on April 25 following regular morning services at the church, which is located at 11342 Hillcrest Rd. in Hanover.
Dr. Clarke Hawkins has been pastor at the church for 10½ years.
“Before I came here someone passed away and bequeathed via a will that money would be used specifically for the building of a new sanctuary,” he said.
The congregation talked about the possibility before he arrived but had not taken action on a new sanctuary.
He said he would hear conversations among members about the pending project. “We plugged along, and, in about 2019, the church put together a Planning Committee to consider different aspects of building such as feasibility. No questions were off the table,” Hawkins said.
Discussions included building a new sanctuary as an outreach project.
“The Planning Committee decided that we should go ahead and move forward with building this new sanctuary and began to interview an architect firm, which is in Richmond,” he added.
“The bottom line is we decided to work with them, and they came back a few weeks later with some drawings, a presentation to us, three different sanctuary designs,” Hawkins continued.
In June 2019, Huff Morris was contracted to design the sanctuary.
“The Planning Committee decided on one drawing, one design, and the next step was to present it to the church and that was done on March 15, 2020,” the pastor said. “The church approved overwhelmingly to move forward to build a new sanctuary. The ironic thing is that March 15 of 2020 was the last Sunday that we met together because of COVID-19 restrictions that went into place -- but we didn’t stop, persevered, and kept doing church.”
Despite the inconveniences caused by the coronavirus, it did not dampen the enthusiasm and spirit of the church. “The church body at Hillcrest has been very impressive,” Hawkins said.
“The responsibility then moved to the Sanctuary Committee and interviewing construction companies. There were quite a few meetings; everybody was so excited,” he noted.
“We have a stable membership and we have visitors. We look at this as a God-given opportunity,” Hawkins said. “We are really excited about this – we’ve crossed our ‘T-s’ and dotted our ‘I-s’.”
“It’s been a blessing. We’re revamping the program for K-5. They will be able to attend a class where they can be involved with a program that they can participate in,” he said.
Hawkins said he views the changes “as an overhaul, with new material being presented in our programs.”
“It’s an exciting time, but we have a lot of work to do – with real enthusiasm and excitement. God is leading us to this.”
To support the construction of the new sanctuary, go to https://hillcresthanover.org/new-sanctuary-updates/.
While he and his congregants prepare to break ground on the new sanctuary in a few days, Hawkins issued a reminder about an important program the church offers. “The church has a signature backpack ministry to supply food for the weekend for students at Oak Knoll Middle School and Pearson’s Corner Elementary School.” To donate, go to https://hillcresthanover.org/ministries/.