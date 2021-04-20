Hillcrest Baptist to break ground Sunday on new sanctuary

In June 2019, Huff Morris was contracted to design the sanctuary.

“The Planning Committee decided on one drawing, one design, and the next step was to present it to the church and that was done on March 15, 2020,” the pastor said. “The church approved overwhelmingly to move forward to build a new sanctuary. The ironic thing is that March 15 of 2020 was the last Sunday that we met together because of COVID-19 restrictions that went into place -- but we didn’t stop, persevered, and kept doing church.”

Despite the inconveniences caused by the coronavirus, it did not dampen the enthusiasm and spirit of the church. “The church body at Hillcrest has been very impressive,” Hawkins said.

“The responsibility then moved to the Sanctuary Committee and interviewing construction companies. There were quite a few meetings; everybody was so excited,” he noted.

“We have a stable membership and we have visitors. We look at this as a God-given opportunity,” Hawkins said. “We are really excited about this – we’ve crossed our ‘T-s’ and dotted our ‘I-s’.”

“It’s been a blessing. We’re revamping the program for K-5. They will be able to attend a class where they can be involved with a program that they can participate in,” he said.