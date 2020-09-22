Historic Hanover Challenge will test county knowledge

ASHLAND -- Get ready, the Historic Hanover Challenge is coming. Find out how well you know Hanover County through questions, GPS check-ins, and photos using the free mobile app (Scavify).

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 17, participants will have one week to complete the game to be entered into a prize drawing. The player that completes the challenge in the fastest time also will win a prize. Free to play, but pre-registration is required.

For those wishing to participate, without downloading the app, indicate that during pre-registration.

Hanover County Parks and Recreation will share the “clue link” on Oct. 17. Note that only those that complete the challenge through Scavify, will be eligible for the special prize for being the first to complete the challenge.

To pre-register, visit https://tinyurl.com/HanoverChallenge.

For more information, contact Hanover County Parks and Recreation at 804-365-7150 or email parksandrec@hanovercounty.gov.