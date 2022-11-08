Historic Wigwam celebrates grand reopening of restored venue

The Historic Wigwam has officially returned to Hanover County, carrying almost a century of stories within its restored cabin walls, a rich collection of displayed artifacts, and revamped event space that hopes to return the once-bustling venue to its glory days in the community.

The Historic Wigwam celebrated the site’s grand reopening on Oct. 28 at its new site, located at 10400 Washington Highway in Ashland, drawing a crowd of over 200 attendees to witness the beloved community venue come to life once more – and in greater vibrancy than ever before. The revived site will now serve as an event space for receptions, corporate events, anniversary parties and more.

Mark Motley, president and CEO of Motleys Asset Disposition Group, said the unveiling of the restored site was a lively community celebration, with fireworks topping off the evening’s excitement and many visitors even reminiscing over the space’s heyday in the 60s.

“We had a lot of people that said, ‘Oh, I danced here, I met my girlfriend here, so it was very fun,’ ” Motley said.

First built in the late 1920s, The Wigwam lodge has seen decades of lively celebrations by Hanoverians and beyond. Motley said that prior to the interstate system’s construction, many travelers would pass through Route 1 and stop at The Wigwam to grab dinner, dance and rest in the neighboring motel.

“It was a pretty hot spot,” he said.

The Wigwam site holds special significance for Motley, who devoted over two years to restoring and revamping the original space to its full glory with his team. This passion for its history has been passed down by his parents, who raised him in a small cottage that once sat beside the original site.

“This is where I grew up,” he said.

His family eventually bought The Wigwam in 1972 when it operated as a motel, and Motley would help with its upkeep by cleaning the rooms, cutting the grass, taking out the trash and more.

“I’m a bit of an antique collector, but my mom and dad really loved this building,” he said. “So many people tear down old buildings and put up something new, but I wanted to preserve it.”

Motley stayed true to this promise by attempting to preserve as much of its history as possible, even relocating the historic lodge from its original site to a larger, unoccupied field across the street. The new property offers a more spacious and tranquil setting along with a bigger parking lot to accommodate large events.

After relocating the cabin in 2019, the Motleys’ crew broke ground on what would become the site’s newest additions. Attached to the restored lodge are now an over 4,000-square-foot ballroom, modern kitchen, spacious porch and outdoor lawn.

In the design phase, the Motleys found it vitally important to preserve as much of the original furniture and interior design of the lodge as possible.

“We’ve done our best to keep the building as close as we could to the original,” Motley said.

Staying true to the original Wigwam’s rustic atmosphere, the lodge’s walls and ceilings are lined with fresh wood, authentic wagon wheel lighting fixtures, wooden canoes from the Motley family, deer mounts donated by community members, and even a time capsule gallery that carries visitors through the evolution of the space.

Items displayed on the wall include old photographs from past soirees, artifacts of old Wigwam menus that boasted a $3 steak dinner, newspaper clippings, and even the original sketch of the building found in the family collection of a local resident.

Motley said much of their Wigwam artifacts have been donated by community members or kept by his family over the years. With these local discoveries, Motley continues to gradually piece together the site’s rich history and timeline.

Even the exterior of the building captures the original Wigwam charm, with wooden fencing lining the parking lot, the antique yellow tipi restored to its vibrant colors, and an old Texaco gas station sign and pump displayed at the lot’s entrance.

The building’s newest additions similarly compliment the original furniture, as the ballroom boasts a fully-wooden antique bar, wooden flooring and authentic vintage chandeliers. Visitors can even find an old-school Coca-Cola drink cooler on the outdoor patio.

Motley said they continue to place the final touches on the grassy entertainment area behind the building in order to provide even greater privacy for events.

The venue is now accepting reservations from any interested community members looking to utilize the new-and-improved space for events or gatherings of any size.