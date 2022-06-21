HOGUE, Gilbert Dean, 82 of Mechanicsville passed away June 9, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones when he took his final breath. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alease and Larry Hogue. He is survived by his two sons, Glenn (Kim and her son, Brandon) and Dennis (Shannon); his three granddaughters, Kirsten, Madison, and Devynne whom he loved more than anything. And thank you to his caregivers, Zena, Miracle and everyone else who has cared for Dean over the last 20 years. Dean came from nothing and built his record shops, Dean's One Stop and Mister Music from the ground up. He always lit up a room and people that were close to him, and he was a streaker and loved to have a good time. Dean loved being at his river house on the Rappahannock as well as racing his truck, Low-Lyf at the bean field races with his son, Dennis. He loved hot-rods and Corvettes. Dean also loved going to unknown seafood restaurants in Tappahannock and surrounding areas. Many who have passed are reuniting with him now on the river in the sky. He was loved by everyone that he met and will be dearly missed. As per Dean's request, no funeral or memorial will be held. Thank you to everyone who called and came to see him the past 20 years after his brain aneurysm.