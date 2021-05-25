Holiday being observed virtually

HANOVER -- The public is invited to watch the Hanover County Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony that will be released on Monday, May 31.

This year’s pre-recorded ceremony features an introduction from the Hanover Veteran’s Committee chairman, George Navas, and a speech from guest speaker Dr. Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial located in Richmond.

The committee arranged a special moment of remembrance in honor of John J. Monaghan Jr., a Hanover County native who served, protected, and sacrificed during the Vietnam War.

The Gold Star family of John J. Monaghan Jr. -- his brother, Jerry Monaghan, and his nephew, John J. Monaghan II -- were invited to participate in this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony.

Jerry Monaghan honored his brother during the wreath laying ceremony and was escorted by Tom Rummel, captain of the Honor Guard and member of the American Legion Post 175, and Herb Melson, captain of the Honor Guard and member of the VFW Post 9808.

Taps were played by Edward Baggett, member of the Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 175.

Visit www.facebook.com/HanoverParksRec or www.youtube.com/HanoverParksRec to view the pre-recorded Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 31.