Honoring the life of historic preservationist Robert Bluford

The Rev. Dr. Robert Bluford Jr., known for his work as a theologian, historic preservationist and founder of Historic Polegreen Church Foundation, has died. He was 103.

Bluford, or “Dr. Bob” as he was affectionately known, had a “very distinguished and lengthy history,” according to David Fuller, president of the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation.

He was a theologian, historic preservationist, military aviator, author, conservationist and a man with a keen eye for real estate acquisitions, Fuller said. One of his greatest legacies was his extraordinary efforts in the preservation and interpretation of the Historic Polegreen Church. Bluford died on April 30.

“As founder of the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation and chairman of its board of directors, Dr. Buford was a visionary with never-ending vigor and devoted more than 30 years to the preservation and interpretation of the church site in Hanover County,” said Fuller.

Polegreen Church, located at 6411 Heatherwood Drive, Mechanicsville, is the site of what may be the first non-Anglican church in Virginia. A small meetinghouse was built in 1743 with a larger church built several years later. The site became vital to the colonists’ struggle for religious freedom during the Great Awakening movement in Virginia. The church was led by the Rev. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry that attended the church with his mother. Davies became the first licensed non-Anglican minister in Virginia and eventually became president of what is now Princeton University.

Polegreen Church burned down in 1864 during the Civil War Battle of Totopotomoy Creek. A stone monument was displayed on the site in 1929, and around 1975, Bluford took an interest in the storyline.

“And that led him to the realization of a vision that perhaps on that nondescript piece of land, there was a story that could be developed and a history that was worth preserving, which led to Historic Polegreen Church,” said Fuller.

Bluford eventually transformed the site into the beautiful historic attraction that stands today. In studying the history of the church, he came to discover the foundation of the building brick by brick. Using existing sketches of the building that were composed in 1862, the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation was able to reconstruct a “ghost church.”

“His efforts led others to join that particular cause, to recognize the value of historic interpretation and preservation,” Fuller said. “Not just building buildings or trying to put things for people to see, but rather tell the story about the people who lived during the times... to unfold that avenue, to bring it forth, give it life, put a structure in place that people would wonder when they drove by, ‘What is it? Why haven’t they finished the building?’”

“I think Bob’s influence with that type of vision of interpretation, as well as preservation, is going to be his legacy,” Fuller added.

Bluford’s efforts also led to removing improvements made over the last 200 years and clearing the view shed surrounding the church’s site to emulate what it likely looked like in colonial days. Now stands a peaceful strip of 110 acres of land, some of which extends to the birthplace of Patrick Henry.

“It is up to [the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation] to continue that legacy of keeping that view shed open, being able to sweep your arms around and say, ‘This is what it looked like in the early 1700s,’” said Fuller.

The site has served as both a “place of reverence” and a “place of celebration” for visitors over the years, as property has become a popular attraction for wedding celebrations. The site has additionally hosted naturalization ceremonies prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and a variety of other programs.

Fuller said countless others can share stories of Bluford’s influence and legacy over the years.

“He lived for 103 years, and my gosh, everything he touched turned into gold,” Fuller said.

Bluford was passionate about history, preservation and interpretation, and “making things real for people today to understand the why behind it,” he added.