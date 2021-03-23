HR director: neighboring counties’ salary compensations lure employees

“It is important to note that historically we have been on par with Chesterfield and Henrico counties,” Lawson said. “However, this current fiscal year has shown we are already behind both of them.”

“While we are happy to provide this 2.5% merit increase, we are not keeping pace with our peers,” she added.

Lawson said Henrico teachers are receiving at least a 6.9% increase in compensation and Chesterfield is investing more than $13 million for all public safety staff and up to 70% of the workforce will receive additional compensation. They also are investing $46 million over three years for schools with $25 million in FY22 for teachers and support staff.

Henrico is investing more than $58 million in FY22 for teachers and schools, representing an 18% increase with starting pay going up $6,000.

“Remaining competitive with our peers from a compensation perspective is critical to attract and maintain talent. We have known for several months that our competitors have dedicated significant investments in their public safety and educational staff,” Lawson said.

Salary increases in the public safety and education areas in those counties could increase as much as $20,000, according to Lawson.