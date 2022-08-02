 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hugh Brian RESNICK

RESNICK

RESNICK, Hugh Brian, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 29, 1931. Hugh fell alseep in death on July 19, 2022. He was a loving, faithful husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 34 years; two sons, David and Andrew; a daughter, Lynn; a stepdaughter, Janice; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the Three Rivers Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mechanicsville. He loved to share the Bible's message of hope in person or by letters. Hugh also loved planting flowers and caring for his rose bushes. He will be greatly missed by family and numerous friends. A memorial service was held by Zoom on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. Request service info to Janice at jlsharpebills@gmail.com.

