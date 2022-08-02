RESNICK, Hugh Brian, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 29, 1931. Hugh fell alseep in death on July 19, 2022. He was a loving, faithful husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 34 years; two sons, David and Andrew; a daughter, Lynn; a stepdaughter, Janice; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the Three Rivers Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mechanicsville. He loved to share the Bible's message of hope in person or by letters. Hugh also loved planting flowers and caring for his rose bushes. He will be greatly missed by family and numerous friends. A memorial service was held by Zoom on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. Request service info to Janice at jlsharpebills@gmail.com.
Hugh Brian RESNICK
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
DUNN, Stephen Austin. Beloved son and brother, Stephen Austin Dunn, 38, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.…
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9808 has launched a series of events in honor of the 20th anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries.
Local artist, teacher, pastor and retired Navy chaplain David Reid Brown’s latest book, “Lost Summer,” carries a message of loss and recovery …
HARRIS, Dorothy Kay, also known as mom, momma, grandmom, mema, GiGi and Kay, 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on July 17, 2022. He…
SEAY, Earl, Jr., 88, of Mechanicsville, departed this life and went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his pare…
During last week’s Hanover County School Board meeting, John Axselle III, representative of the Beaverdam District and long-serving member, wa…
HABANSKY, William Stephen Sr., 91, went to his heavenly home July 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen William Habansky …
Situated in the Covenant Woods retirement community in Mechanicsville is a plot of land rich with locally-grown produce and flowers. First ope…
Construction plans are moving forward for a new elementary school in Hanover County that will consolidate Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Element…
Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity has been keeping busy this summer in the community, most recently with the organization celebrat…