IB programs will stay at all 4 high schools

ASHLAND -- Hanover County School Board members had planned a continued discussion of a plan to consolidate the county’s four International Baccalaureate (IB) programs to one centralized location at Atlee High School at last Tuesday’s meeting, but, as it turned out, no additional comments were needed.
They decided no action was needed, and the current plan will remain in place with the four programs continuing at all county high schools. In addition, IB classes will continue to be available to non-IB candidates.
Two months ago, school officials unveiled a plan that streamlined the baccalaureate program and eliminated the availability of those program academic classes to IB students only. Currently, AP and other advanced students can enroll in IB classes, and program enrollees expressed their desire to maintain the status quo regarding outside of program students.
Chair John Axselle, Beaverdam District, said the board heard those concerns from parents and students and announced a consensus to table the plan and continue on the current path regarding IB.
At the board’s direction, Dr. Bob Staley and Dr. Steve Castle conducted a study of the current IB program and presented their recommendations earlier this year. In addition to consolidating the four IB programs to one location, the plan excluded non-IB candidates’ access to classes.
But, it was immediately apparent that board members had concerns and further discussion was needed.
At a March school board meeting, a number of Hanover County Public Schools IB students spoke against the proposed changes.
Current IB student Alissa Parker said she had “zero regrets” regarding her decision to enter the program and said her experience in IB has well prepared for her for future endeavors.
She also pointed to the bonds formed with classmates and teachers at the individual programs.
“We laugh and cry together,” she said.
Had the program not been available at her home school, Parker said she would not have pursued the option if it required travel to another campus and leaving her friends behind.
Board members delayed a decision last month and moved this month’s scheduled discussion up to the first item considered on the agenda.
The board was faced with three options, including one that, in essence, did nothing and left the current programs in place; or the board could adopt a plan that consolidated the programs to one central location at Atlee High School and excluded non-IB candidates from course offerings. A third option would maintain the IB program at all four schools but limit their access to IB candidates only.
South Anna District representative Kelly Evko suggested that no action be taken and the current IB programs be maintained, a move that required no action. Her colleagues agreed, but some hinted at a willingness to reconsider changes in the future.
Chickahominy District representative Bob Hundley concurred with fellow board members that the timing was not right for change at present, but acknowledged the need for future discussions regarding the program.
“I want to concur with the consensus of the board in taking no action tonight,” Hundley said. “I did want to acknowledge that taking no action does, in fact, have a cost and I’m not talking about a financial cost . . . but the effect of the continuation of the system as we know it.”
Hundley acknowledged the efforts of administrators who devised the new plan under consideration at the request of board members.
“The proposal that was brought to us by Dr. Staley and Dr. Castle has merit. The work that was done to put that proposal together was good work and was done with good intentions and for the betterment of students in Hanover County,” he said.
Hundley said the IB program functions well with more students that supply a diverse experience for candidates.
“I do agree that now is not the time to make that move,” he said. “I do believe that a robust cohort of IB students working and learning together, challenging each other is the intent of the IB program and having a diminished number of those students in each school, in my mind, is less of the ideal program.”
“I think the proposal has merit. I’m just not prepared to make the move at this point,” Hundley concluded.
Mechanicsville District representative Sterling Daniel also commended the efforts to provide alternatives to the current program.
“The group did this at the direction of the board and I think it’s a healthy thing to always be looking at the programs and activities you are conducting in the school division and looking at any ways to improve them and they brought back some suggestions . . . and that’s certainly good for us to consider,” Daniel said. “I don’t think it’s time right now to make this change, but that’s not to say somewhere down the road we don’t look at it again.”
Axselle commended the efforts of the many students, teachers and parents who came forward to express opposition to any changes in the program and said the board heard those concerns.
“I’d like to thank all of the young people and adults too who came and spoke to us last time,” Axselle said. “This is another example where the board does listen to our community and does seriously consider when the community speaks. We seriously look at and consider what is brought to us by the community. We strive to represent you in the decisions we make.”
Following the board’s decision to take no action, all four county high schools will continue to offer IB programs.
“The IB program will remain at all four high schools, both as a full diploma option for students or to take individual classes,” Superintendent Michael Gill said. “In other words, it will remain as is.”
In other news, there may be good news on the horizon regarding the 2021 gradation. Gill said the county continues to finalize plans but said he’s pleased with how relaxed restrictions on the attendee capacity will affect those plans.
“What I can say is that our graduation team led by by Dr. Bob Staley has been doing incredible work and we do hope people will be patient just a little longer as we will have an announcement within the next week,” Gill said. “I do think people will be pleased. I am extremely pleased with the work our graduation team has done. So, a few more days and we will be able to communicate our plans to celebrate the Class of 2021.”
An announcement is expected this week.