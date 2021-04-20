IB programs will stay at all 4 high schools

South Anna District representative Kelly Evko suggested that no action be taken and the current IB programs be maintained, a move that required no action. Her colleagues agreed, but some hinted at a willingness to reconsider changes in the future.

Chickahominy District representative Bob Hundley concurred with fellow board members that the timing was not right for change at present, but acknowledged the need for future discussions regarding the program.

“I want to concur with the consensus of the board in taking no action tonight,” Hundley said. “I did want to acknowledge that taking no action does, in fact, have a cost and I’m not talking about a financial cost . . . but the effect of the continuation of the system as we know it.”

Hundley acknowledged the efforts of administrators who devised the new plan under consideration at the request of board members.

“The proposal that was brought to us by Dr. Staley and Dr. Castle has merit. The work that was done to put that proposal together was good work and was done with good intentions and for the betterment of students in Hanover County,” he said.

Hundley said the IB program functions well with more students that supply a diverse experience for candidates.