Ikenberry, May named to HCSB; vaccination efforts winding down

“We were one of the first counties in the Commonwealth to step up and open a vaccination clinic for our community and a call center for our residents,” Budesky said.

More than 50,000 Hanover residents are fully vaccinated.

He thanked Food Lion for providing a rent-free location in Ashland for the clinic and the many volunteers who manned that site for weeks.

“It has taken thousands of people to pull this off over the past five of six months,” Budesky said. A thank you celebration for all of those who participated in the efforts is planned for June 25 with more details to follow.

Budesky said the requests for appointments has steadily decreased in recent weeks and announced the end is in sight for the vaccination effort sponsored by the county.

“What we promised the community was we were going to be there until the demand languished . . . and we are seeing that. We have far more vaccination now than we have folks that have continued interest in it and our community partners . . . have stepped up and are offering substantially more shots than even the county and health department operated clinics,” Budesky said.