Investigator receives Police Medal from APD chief

ASHLAND – For the first time in his 13 years with the Ashland Police Department, Chief Douglas Goodman presented the Police Medal to Investigator Jason Helmlinger “for confronting an armed individual in such a way that it led to a successful conclusion with preservation of life.”

Goodman said the Police Medal is awarded to an officer who places himself “in great personal danger.” In April, he said a subject was attempting to break into vehicles when Helmlinger, who was in the area in plainclothes, stopped and put on his (Kevlar) vest.

Upon reaching the location, he encountered an “individual hallucinating, exhibiting signs of paranoia.”

Goodman said Helmlinger has undergone a “high level of technical training to control this situation.” He was able to provide a safe conclusion for the suspect, innocent bystanders, and himself.

Helmlinger was among the officers recognized during the Tuesday, Oct. 20, regular meeting of Ashland Town Council. Officers are honored by Chief Goodman on a quarterly basis.

Also receiving awards were:

l Lifesaving Award: Officer Alex Cofield and Officer Chip Watts for responding to an overdose.