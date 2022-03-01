Investment could assist hiring, retention of county employees

Supervisors hear staff budget presentations as process continues

When Hanover County Administrator John Budesky presented his proposed fiscal year (FY)2023 budget last month to the board of supervisors, one of the major areas of focus was the need to address employee composition and look after the people who take care of the county.

As the budget process continued last week, human resources director Janet Lawson explained how proposed employee compensation might assist the county in hiring and retaining the best candidates.

Regionally, neighboring localities have taken major action to increase compensation for their workforces, creating an even more challenging and competetive environment to attract candidates.

“Beginning last year and continuing this year we have significant compensation increases among our local regional government peers. These compensation increases have created both recruitment and retention challenges impacting both the county and schools,” Lawson said.

Add to that an increase in retirements, resignations and a workforce where 37% of employees are eligible for retirement, and the need for solutions contained in this year’s budget proposal becomes more critical in Hanover County.

“We’ve had employees leave to accept state positions, which is something we have not typically seen in the past,” Lawson said. Others have left for increased compensation in other localities or the private sector.

In an effort to address market competitiveness, adjustments were made to public safety positions last year, and Lawson said this current proposal goes a step further in addressing compensation .

“So how are we addressing these continuing challenges? The first thing is we made a commitment to our workforce that after we addressed public safety, we would take a look at our remaining workforce, and we have done that this year,” Lawson said.

After considering market data and trends, length of service and other factors, a model was developed that “both preserves competitiveness and addresses compression.”

County employees will receive a 5% merit increase under the proposed budget, the highest amount awarded in 20 years. The minimum wage for any county position would be increased to $15/hourly.

In addition to those merit increases, non-public safety positions were reevaluated for regional market competitiveness resulting in an increase for more than 400 county employees totaling about $1.9 million, and the employee share for health care costs would not increase under the proposed budget.

Lawson said about 53% of all the funds budgeted are allocated for salaries and benefits.

“The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget includes the addition of 27.5 full-time equivalents with the majority of positions to support public safety departments,” she told supervisors last week. “The remaining 10.8 positions listed cover other departments that are needed to support our mission of high quality customer service to our citizens and meeting operational needs,” Lawson said.

The employee turnover rate for county employees is usually around 10% annually, but jumped to 18% this year. “Retirements have increased substantially over the past three years,” she said.

Lawson also noted a 40% decrease in applications received during the past two years. “These factors coupled with increasing inflation and regional wages have created challenges that we must address immediately in order to maintain our high caliber workforce,” Lawson said.

“Given the increase in compensation challenges we are facing from all sectors in addition to other external factors, this budget includes an investment in our workforce that is greater than we’ve seen in many years. However, this investment is not only warranted, it’s critical in helping us maintain our quality workforce,” Lawson said.

She said the increased compensation will also continue a tradition of excellence in county services.

“We are fortunate to have a loyal and high caliber workforce who consistently demonstrate excellent customer service not only to the citizens of Hanover County but to those who conduct business here,” Lawson said.

“We are excited to propose a budget that includes an investment that demonstrates our appreciation and is more in line with our peers. We are facing more challenges every year and our employees have consistently remained dedicated and committed to their jobs as public servants. By investing in our workforce we will promote our commitment to service excellence and demonstrate that our greatest asset is truly our workforce,” Lawson concluded.

Supervisors also heard a presentation by Hanover School superintendent Dr. Michael Gill outlining the school division’s requests for the 2023 budget. The $271.5 million school budget was approved by the school board in February.

Gill described the challenges faced by his district during the past two years and commended system employees for their extra efforts during the pandemic.

“If we have learned anything – and hopefully we’ve learned a lot of lessons during the pandemic – it’s that each and every position in the school divisions is absolutely integral. It truly does take a village to raise a child,” Gill said.

The superintendent said the budget includes a comprehensive employee compensation plan that includes a 5% salary increase for all district employees, as well as extra funding for positions like bus drivers, nurses, custodians and classroom assistants.

Gill said those increases are necessary to ensure Hanover can hire and retain the best teachers and support employees.

The school board’s approved budget also continues efforts to address social and emotional challenges and enhances teacher professional development.

The budget also provides expanded resources and activities for students.

He told supervisors it is important to provide transparent information regarding the system’s needs.

“We acknowledge that we have teacher shortages most certainly as you have heard from me but also the media, bus driver shortages, and not as well-publicized custodial shortages,” Gill said.

This year’s school budget includes:

- 5% salary increase for all employees effective July 1, 2022.

- Longevity salary enhancements.

- Salary enhancements for certain job areas.

- Eight positions to support student mental health, counseling and behavioral management.

- Assigned substitutes at each campus.

- Continued compensation for teachers who cover other classes.

- Provisional Teacher University established.

- Two positions to support work-based training and career and technical education (CTE).

- An advanced studies coordinator at each high school.

- A part-time safety specialist.