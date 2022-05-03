Irene HURST

HURST, Irene R., 85, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on April 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Anna K. Hurst. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John H. Hurst III "Scotty"; son, John (Deborah); daughter, Carol Anne Ziolkowski (John); grandchildren, Thomas (Kelly), Alexandra, Nicholas and Paul; four great-grandchildren and extended family. Irene graduated from The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Richmond City Schools, Richmond Memorial Hospital and was very active in the Refugee Ministry at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. The family would like to thank the caring staff of both Autumn Care of Mechanicsville and Legacy Hospice. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville, Va., where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a Ukrainian relief fund or other charitable causes. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.