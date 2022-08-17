Isabella FRANCESCA

FRANCESCA, Isabella "Sweet Bella" Marie, 11, went to Glory surrounded by her family on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dr. Jerome "Jerry" D. Gorman; and her grandmother, Abbey "Grandma Abbey" Francesca. She is survived by her loving parents, Mike and Chrissy Francesca; siblings, Olivia and Jake; grandparents, Donna "Hannah" Gorman and Tony "Grandpa Tony" Francesca; 23 aunts and uncles and way too many cousins to count. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd. A Celebration of Life reception immediately followed Mass at the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, 4015 Dover Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to complete a "random act of kindness" in honor of Sweet Bella. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please send to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, 5211 W. Broad St., Ste. 100, Richmond, Va. 23230 or Connor's Heroes, P.O. Box 5512, Richmond, Va. 23220.
