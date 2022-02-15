LONG, Jack Norman, 83, of Mechanicsville, Va., enjoyed a glorious heavenly reunion with his son, Greg Adams; his aunt and uncle who raised him, Nellie and John Vann; his sister, Willa Mae Dodson; and his birth mother, Eunice Heck on February 5, 2022. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Shirley Davis Long; son, Scot Long (Tara); daughter, Karen Long (Derek); granddaughters, Eden Parker and Kathryn Henke (Damien); great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Liam Henke; and brother-in-law, William Davis (Charlotte). Jack was honored to serve his country in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he went on to become a self-taught, well-respected, mechanical engineer whose talents were sought-after by Philip Morris U.S.A., where he went on to spend the majority of his career. His thirst for knowledge, coupled with his experience and strong work ethic, later allowed him to serve as a mentor for the younger engineers entering the workforce. He was very proud of his time with Philip Morris U.S.A. and was extremely loyal to the company. Jack could fix just about anything and was always willing to donate his time and talents to help others. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and served as an officer for the Atlee Little League. He was a good neighbor, a talented musician and a lover of beer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.