Jack STUART

STUART, Jackie "Jack" Darrell, age 86, of Mechanicsville, passed away on February 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family members. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gee Stuart; two sons, Darrell Stuart and Craig Stuart; two daughters-in-law, Michele Stuart and Kathy Stuart; and three grandchildren, Trevor Stuart, Danielle Stuart and Kylie Smith. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Affinity Funeral Service-Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the old Liberty Christian Church sanctuary that is now part of Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Cir., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local volunteer fire department. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
