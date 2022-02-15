James ALEXANDER Jr.

ALEXANDER, James "Jimmy" Jr., 59, of Aylett, Va., peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home, February 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Mae and James Alexander Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife, best friend and soul mate, Cathi Hurt Alexander; his children, Ryan Alexander (Kerri), Savannah Alexander (Aria), Grant Alexander (Carly) and Jessica Leigh Archer; his grandchildren, Brady Johnson, Taelynn Goddard and arriving in June, Sophia Alexander; his sister, Kimberly Pohlig (William "Bubba"); nephew, Braxton Pohlig; niece, Tiffany Pohlig; his fur baby, Jake; and his devoted Hanover Fire-EMS family. Jimmy started his career in the fire department as a volunteer at age 18 by joining Hanover Fire-EMS in August of 1980, serving the department and citizens of Hanover County for more than 42 years. Jimmy was a long-time member of both the East Hanover and Black Creek Fire Companies, serving in various leadership roles before joining the department as a career member in July of 2007. Before joining Hanover Fire-EMS full-time, Jimmy served in the Virginia Air National Guard Fire Department, protecting F-16 fighter jets stationed at Richmond International Airport. Jimmy served in a variety of assignments in Operations and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in May of 2012. In 2015, Jimmy was assigned to the Logistics Section, where he focused on facilities management for all the department's stations and facilities. He also served his community as an HVAC technician with his company JMA Mechanical and as a Realtor. Jimmy loved Dallas Cowboys football and tinkering on his Kubota tractor. He was a proud Pawpaw and a loving and devoted husband and father. His family was his whole world. He was a friend to all who knew him and always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed personally and professionally. The family received friends Monday, February 14, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with full honors at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment following in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Hanover CREW Foundation, P.O. Box 2553, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.