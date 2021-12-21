 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
James BAILEY
0 Comments

James BAILEY

  • 0
BAILEY

BAILEY, James Keith, 60, of Cold Harbor, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn Bailey; and his brother, Steven Bailey. He is survived by his brother, Robbie Bailey; and nephew, Michael Bailey. Keith was a simple man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like a summer day. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with friends talking about days gone by, when life was good and things were simple. In keeping with his wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Beulah Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund at 7252 Beulah Church Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muse and Vieni united in marriage
News

Muse and Vieni united in marriage

Jennifer Lynne Vieni and Samuel Millikin Muse were married on Oct. 23, 2021, at the home of Glenn and Kathy Muse in Mechanicsville, Virginia, …

Time capsule saves 300th memories
News

Time capsule saves 300th memories

Hanover County Administrator John Budesky and Hanover Museum of History and Culture Executive Director Jaime Fawcett concluded the county’s of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News