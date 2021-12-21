James BAILEY

BAILEY, James Keith, 60, of Cold Harbor, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn Bailey; and his brother, Steven Bailey. He is survived by his brother, Robbie Bailey; and nephew, Michael Bailey. Keith was a simple man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like a summer day. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with friends talking about days gone by, when life was good and things were simple. In keeping with his wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Beulah Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund at 7252 Beulah Church Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
