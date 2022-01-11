James BRANNAN

BRANNAN, James B. "J.B." or "Jimmy", 83, of Mechanicsville, entered into God's garden, reuniting with his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, to grow vegetables for His Kingdom Thursday, January 6, 2022. He is survived by his children, Tami Brannan Crouch (Rick Morris) and Dennis Brannan; grandson, Kyle Crouch (Jessica); great-grandson, Elijah Crouch; brother, Clifton Brannan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jimmy continued the multi-generational family tradition as a "green-thumbed" vegetable farmer, operating J.B. Brannan Farm in Studley. He was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and held numerous community leadership roles. Jimmy served 12 years on the Hanover Planning Commission and five years on the Richmond Regional District Planning Commission. He served on the Board of Directors of Hanover County Farm Bureau, was a member of LEE-DAVIS/Hanover Young Farmers and was a member of Richmond East Moose Lodge. In 1996, Jimmy was named Farmer of the Year by the Hanover Ruritan Club. Jimmy was a hard worker; he never met a stranger and had a personality that was larger than life. His wit, humor and stories will be missed by countless members of the community who would just stop by for random visits. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Salem Presbyterian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. If you are ill or concerned about potential exposure to pathogens, online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com.