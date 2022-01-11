BRANNAN, James B. "J.B." or "Jimmy", 83, of Mechanicsville, entered into God's garden, reuniting with his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, to grow vegetables for His Kingdom Thursday, January 6, 2022. He is survived by his children, Tami Brannan Crouch (Rick Morris) and Dennis Brannan; grandson, Kyle Crouch (Jessica); great-grandson, Elijah Crouch; brother, Clifton Brannan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jimmy continued the multi-generational family tradition as a "green-thumbed" vegetable farmer, operating J.B. Brannan Farm in Studley. He was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and held numerous community leadership roles. Jimmy served 12 years on the Hanover Planning Commission and five years on the Richmond Regional District Planning Commission. He served on the Board of Directors of Hanover County Farm Bureau, was a member of LEE-DAVIS/Hanover Young Farmers and was a member of Richmond East Moose Lodge. In 1996, Jimmy was named Farmer of the Year by the Hanover Ruritan Club. Jimmy was a hard worker; he never met a stranger and had a personality that was larger than life. His wit, humor and stories will be missed by countless members of the community who would just stop by for random visits. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Salem Presbyterian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. If you are ill or concerned about potential exposure to pathogens, online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
James BRANNAN
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
POWHATAN – The Virginia Supreme Court last week finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, which will see Hanover County now split between …
In a ruling issued in December 2021, The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) denied a request by Chickahominy Pipeline LLC (CPLLC) to …
SIMMS, Daniel Timothy, 31, of Sandy Hook, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny; and sister, Kr…
NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parent…
Broadband, marijuana issues highlighted in work session
McALISTER, Dennis W. "Mac," 70, of Beaverdam, joined his maker on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Patsel…
Readers support equal rights for all students
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken…
After a year dominated by news about how COVID-19 was impacting every aspect of life in 2020 in Hanover County, seeing the community come back…