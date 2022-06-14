 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James L. LEWIS, III

  • 0
The Local

LEWIS, James L. “Lennie” III, 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away June 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and James Lewis Jr.; and a sister, Sally Caskey. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty Lewis; daughters, Jamie Read (Chris) and Brandee Ferber (Robert); and four grandsons, Will and Jack Ferber and Seth and Landon Read. Lennie enjoyed spending time at their river house, fishing and the great outdoors, but his greatest joy was found in the time he spent with his grandsons. The family received friends from 11 a.m. 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rickey Dale BURTON, Sr.

Rickey Dale BURTON, Sr.

BURTON, Rickey Dale Sr., 64, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family on June 1, 2022. He wa…

Kathleen TATE

Kathleen TATE

TATE, Kathleen Carnohan, 64, of Mechanicsville, went to rejoin her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.…

Mildred LONGEST

Mildred LONGEST

LONGEST, Mildred Anderson, 94, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News