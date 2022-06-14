James L. LEWIS, III

LEWIS, James L. “Lennie” III, 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away June 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and James Lewis Jr.; and a sister, Sally Caskey. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty Lewis; daughters, Jamie Read (Chris) and Brandee Ferber (Robert); and four grandsons, Will and Jack Ferber and Seth and Landon Read. Lennie enjoyed spending time at their river house, fishing and the great outdoors, but his greatest joy was found in the time he spent with his grandsons. The family received friends from 11 a.m. 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.