LEWIS, Mr. James Lee, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons, Jeff and Steven; granddaughter, Ashley; and great-grandson, Raffi. He will be dearly missed, but always present in our hearts. Per James's last wishes, no memorial service will be held.
James lee LEWIS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Parent wants to protect ‘the kids beneath the politics’
The Hanover Women’s Club celebrated the club’s 100th anniversary last week, gathering at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hanover for a potl…
Two photographers for Richmond Suburban News have claimed awards for the Virginia Press Association’s 2021 News and Advertising Contest.
The Hanover School Board is considering an amendment to its current Student Conduct Policy that more clearly and specifically addresses studen…
Members of the Superintendent’s Secondary Student Advisory Panel were spotlighted during last week’s Hanover School Board meeting, highlightin…
News and social media accounts about how life changed for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic abounded. More people stuck at home were ge…
A day of community celebration kicked off at the grand opening of The Arc of Hanover Thrift Store last weekend. Gathering a crowd of hundreds …
RUSSELL, Curtis L. "Curt," 57, of Portsmouth, passed away May 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Hillary Russell; parents, Charles and Joan …
HARDING, Patricia Trice, 79, of Mechanicville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ro…
Longtime Commonwealth’s Attorney for Hanover County R. E. “Trip” Chalkley was awarded the 2022 Battlefield District Spirit of Scouting Award l…