James lee LEWIS

LEWIS

LEWIS, Mr. James Lee, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons, Jeff and Steven; granddaughter, Ashley; and great-grandson, Raffi. He will be dearly missed, but always present in our hearts. Per James's last wishes, no memorial service will be held.

