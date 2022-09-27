 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James MCKINNEY

  • 0
MCKINNEY

MCKINNEY, James "Jimmy" Arthur, Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen McKinney; and his brother, Dale McKinney. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara McKinney; his daughters, Sherry M. Smith and Angela M. Rice (Marvin); his grandsons, Brandon Smith (Stacy), Trent Rice and Chase Rice; his great-grandson, Bentley Smith; and his brother, Ronnie McKinney (Martha). Jimmy retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation with 32 years of service. He was a former member of East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad. He loved caring for his home, lawn and garden, working on projects and his pets. He never met a stranger and was generous to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. The family received friends from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home at 7300 Creighton Parkway in Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) or a local animal shelter of your choice.  

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

John DURBIN

John DURBIN

DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise any…

Susan GREINER

Susan GREINER

GREINER, Susan Burnette, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was retired from the DMV. Survivors include her husb…

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love a…

Shirley GUY

Shirley GUY

GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her…

Brian GENTILINI

Brian GENTILINI

GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Ka…

Norma McMANUS

Norma McMANUS

McMANUS, Norma Poole, 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McManus; parents, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News