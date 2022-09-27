James MCKINNEY

MCKINNEY, James "Jimmy" Arthur, Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen McKinney; and his brother, Dale McKinney. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara McKinney; his daughters, Sherry M. Smith and Angela M. Rice (Marvin); his grandsons, Brandon Smith (Stacy), Trent Rice and Chase Rice; his great-grandson, Bentley Smith; and his brother, Ronnie McKinney (Martha). Jimmy retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation with 32 years of service. He was a former member of East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad. He loved caring for his home, lawn and garden, working on projects and his pets. He never met a stranger and was generous to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. The family received friends from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home at 7300 Creighton Parkway in Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) or a local animal shelter of your choice.
