SHIPP, James "Jim" Grayson, 82, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry and Mildred Ruffin Shipp; sister, Louise Greer; and sons, James "Gregory" and Steven Wayne Shipp. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Shipp; daughter, Amy Stewart (Chris); sister, Virginia Shipp; and grandchildren, Nicole and Savannah Shipp, Caleb and Luke Stewart; special long-time friends, Kenny Covington and Jackie Cosby; and many other loving family members. Jim was dedicated to the produce industry until retiring to enjoy time with his grandchildren and fishing on the Rappahannock River. He was a devout member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, where he enjoyed fellowship with many friends. His family honored him on Thursday, January 27, 2022, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with service that followed at Bennett's Funeral Home in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Walnut Grove Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
James SHIPP
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEWIS, Bryson McRae, 21, of Hanover, passed away on January 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Phyllis and Melvin T…
Reader calls for acceptance of gender identity bathroom use in schools
ASHLAND – As COVID-19 cases continue to spread and residents struggle to find speedy testing, a local business has stepped forward to offer an…
Leaders honor his 29 years of law enforcement service
ASHLAND – The Ashland Town Council voted unanimously to approve an updated Haley Court Rezoning proposal last week, which was presented during…
I am thrilled to introduce myself as your newest editor. As I begin my new journey of learning how to best serve the community, I would like t…
COSTEA, Harlan Mike, 71, of Mechanicsville, Virginia died on January 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Mike Costea; and…
Hanover school superintendent Michael Gill presented his proposed 2023 fiscal year (FY) budget at a special meeting of the Hanover School Boar…
A somber mood permeated the atmosphere at last week’s Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting as fellow board members and other colleagues rememb…
DOWNEY, Lisa Ann, born on December 21, 1975, in Richmond, Virginia, to Nelson Douglas Jenks Sr. and Rita Ann Livingston Leise, she passed away…