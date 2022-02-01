James SHIPP

SHIPP, James "Jim" Grayson, 82, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry and Mildred Ruffin Shipp; sister, Louise Greer; and sons, James "Gregory" and Steven Wayne Shipp. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Shipp; daughter, Amy Stewart (Chris); sister, Virginia Shipp; and grandchildren, Nicole and Savannah Shipp, Caleb and Luke Stewart; special long-time friends, Kenny Covington and Jackie Cosby; and many other loving family members. Jim was dedicated to the produce industry until retiring to enjoy time with his grandchildren and fishing on the Rappahannock River. He was a devout member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, where he enjoyed fellowship with many friends. His family honored him on Thursday, January 27, 2022, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with service that followed at Bennett's Funeral Home in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Walnut Grove Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.