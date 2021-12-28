Jane Edith WALKER

WALKER, Jane Edith, 76, of McKenney, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 17, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was the widow of William L. Walker; and was also preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Edith Acker. Jane is survived by her six children, Janie Burke, Vikki Fisher (Troy), Barbara Nargang (Troy), Mary Coleman (David), Billy Walker (Bonnie) and Randy Walker (Kelly); 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. She was talented and enjoyed doing various types of crafts and was a wonderful woman and a child of God. She brought the word of God into her home and helped bring God's word into so many lives. Jane taught Sunday school and Awana class and was willing to be there for others when she could. She will be remembered for being a wonderful, trustworthy person you could confide in and a good friend. Before she left this world to go be with our Heavenly Father, she made sure her children knew how much she loved them...with arms open wide she said I love you all! She will be greatly missed by all! A Celebration of Life service will be held later in January 2022.