Janet Madison SLAGER

SLAGER, Janet Madison. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Janet "Minnie" Slager (nee Madison), passed away at the age of 69 from cancer in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Steve Slager; son, Brian Slager and his wife, Emilie; stepdaughter, Jamie Grant and her husband, Shane; granddaughters, Sophia and Gracie Grant; brother, Russell Madison and his wife, Janet; twin sister, Janice "Molly" Grant; sister, Patricia Norman and her husband, Donny; and a host of nieces and nephews. As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Minnie constantly brought joy to her family's lives and considered her family her greatest achievement. Minnie was born in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Hanover County. When she married her husband, Steve, they decided to reside and raise their family in Mechanicsville. Professionally, Minnie dedicated more than 30 years to retail and sales management at Sears. When she wasn't working, Minnie was relaxing at the family river place in Dunnsville, Virginia on the Rappahannock River. She and Steve have enjoyed the river together since they met. It's where they made amazing, lifelong friends and spent quality time with their family in the sun, sand and water. Minnie attended the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia, where she was baptized. She volunteered her time through the church and gave to charities supporting the Richmond community, as well as foundations focused on the research and fight against cancer. Minnie's family shares their appreciation for Senior Pastor, Rev. Sterling Severns and staff at the Tabernacle Baptist Church for their support and guidance, as well as the Tabernacle congregation for their prayers and kindness. Her family also thanks doctors and nurses at the VCU Massey Cancer Center for their unrelenting care and compassion during Minnie's treatment. A memorial service will be held for Minnie at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. on February 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) and the Tabernacle Baptist Church (www.tbcrichmond.org/give). We will always carry your memory in our hearts.