LAWRENCE, Janice Kirby, 82, of Hanover, entered into the heavenly kingdom on Aug. 21, 2022. Janice was born in Gadsden, Ala., on November 13, 1939 to Evelyn and James Kirby. Janice married Richard G. Lawrence I, and together they had three children, Richard II, Carol and John. She worked as an insurance agent and enjoyed participating in gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Janice lived a full life and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. She will be remembered for being a special presence to anyone she met. Janice was also a proud member of the Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church in Lakeside, Va., where she spent most of her time in the garden. Janice is survived by her sister, Diane Kirby Brooks; brother-in-law, Curtis Brooks; niece, Kristi Brooks Snow; children, Richard II and John; daughter-in-law, Kim Giaquinto Lawrence; and her grandchildren, Kirby Turner, Hannah Lawrence, Emily Lawrence, Makenzie Lawrence, Richard Lawrence III; great-grandson, John Patrick Turner; and godson, Jason Bateman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; and beloved daughter, Carol Lawrence. Janice was able to reside at home with the help of her granddaughter, Makenzie. The family would like to extend gratitude to James Church for his time spent caring for Janice during her final stages of life. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Epiphany. Please email Kirby and Makenzie at rememberingjanice39@gmail.com for service information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Church of the Epiphany.
Janice LAWRENCE
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hanover County School Board faced an evening of heated responses to a proposed transgender and non-binary bathroom and locker room policy …
The Great Cycle Challenge USA is returning for its seventh year to communities across the nation, inviting cyclists of all ages to pedal their…
It’s been a year since an extensive nationwide search led to the Covenant Woods Board of Directors to hire Dr. Thom Wright as the new CEO and …
A beloved Mechanicsville coffee shop is looking to bring its local charm and creative flavors to the hearts of communities across Hanover and beyond.
The Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Harvest of Hope” fundraising event is returning this fall to the Hanover Vegetable…
NOEL, Ronald Steven "Ronnie," of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was preced…
RICHMAN, Robert Alan, born in St. Louis, Mo., Bob passed away at his home on Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 99. Bob will be remembered for his hu…
Last week’s Hanover County School Board attracted a wave of supporters and opponents of a proposed Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) bathro…
Backlash against a recent Hanover County School Board appointment dominated the public input portion of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
JENKINS, Kathleen B. "Kathy," 75, of Dunnsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her hu…