Janice LAWRENCE

LAWRENCE, Janice Kirby, 82, of Hanover, entered into the heavenly kingdom on Aug. 21, 2022. Janice was born in Gadsden, Ala., on November 13, 1939 to Evelyn and James Kirby. Janice married Richard G. Lawrence I, and together they had three children, Richard II, Carol and John. She worked as an insurance agent and enjoyed participating in gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Janice lived a full life and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. She will be remembered for being a special presence to anyone she met. Janice was also a proud member of the Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church in Lakeside, Va., where she spent most of her time in the garden. Janice is survived by her sister, Diane Kirby Brooks; brother-in-law, Curtis Brooks; niece, Kristi Brooks Snow; children, Richard II and John; daughter-in-law, Kim Giaquinto Lawrence; and her grandchildren, Kirby Turner, Hannah Lawrence, Emily Lawrence, Makenzie Lawrence, Richard Lawrence III; great-grandson, John Patrick Turner; and godson, Jason Bateman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; and beloved daughter, Carol Lawrence. Janice was able to reside at home with the help of her granddaughter, Makenzie. The family would like to extend gratitude to James Church for his time spent caring for Janice during her final stages of life. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Epiphany. Please email Kirby and Makenzie at rememberingjanice39@gmail.com for service information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Church of the Epiphany.