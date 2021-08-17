Jean Williams

WILLIAMS, Jean Frances Kirkpatrick, born November 26, 1922 to Ralph Julian and Ruth Smith Kirkpatrick in Fairfax, Ala., died April 3, 2021 the day before Easter in Richmond, Va. Jean had one sister, Pat Rettew. They grew up surrounded by family. Ralph's parents lived next door. Ruth's 12 brothers and sisters all lived nearby. Jean graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. with a degree in Home Economics. She and Pat worked for IBM during World War II. After the war, Jean attended Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., where she met her husband-to-be, Glenn Gilbert Williams. Jean graduated with a master's degree in Christian Education and Glenn with his Master of Divinity. Jean and Glenn were married on August 16, 1950. They had two children, Frances Ruth Williams Ellis and George Gilbert Williams. George died on July 12, 2019. Jean worked as a school teacher and was a full-time Methodist minister's wife playing the organ, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school serving wherever needed. She and Glenn moved around the state of Virginia, including the towns of Saluda (four-point charge), Cheriton (two-point charge), Purcellville, West Point, Smithfield, Alexandria Washington Farm, Hampton Aldersgate, Richmond Skipwith. They retired to Ashland (where Glenn had attended Randolph-Macon) in 1993. Glenn died on March 30, 2013 (also the day before Easter). Jean had been living at The Hermitage in Richmond since 2016. Jean was an eternal optimist. She always believed in the best in every person and situation. Jean's life was centered around the church and her husband, Glenn. Jean leaves behind her daughter, Frances, married to Stan Ellis; three grandchildren, Olesya, Paul and Rubina; and two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Tatianna. A service will be held August 28, 11 a.m., at Duncan Memorial UMC in Ashland. The service will also be available via Vimeo. Contact the church office at 804-798-7224 for information. Consistent with her wishes, her ashes will be interred next to her husband's in the Duncan Memorial UMC courtyard. If desired, contributions in her name can be made to Duncan Memorial UMC and/or The Hermitage Richmond.