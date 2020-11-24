 Skip to main content
Jefferson Douglas “Doug” BARDEN Sr.
Jefferson Douglas "Doug" BARDEN Sr.

BARDEN

BARDEN, Jefferson Douglas “Doug” Sr., 87, of Mechanicsville, the widower of Trevie M. Barden, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by a son, Jefferson D. Barden Jr.; his parents, Ira and Lillian Barden; two brothers, Bubba and Sonny; and two sisters, Doris and Jean. He is survived by a daughter, Melody B. King (Bob); two grandsons, Casey Barden (Kindal) and Dustin Barden. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters, Kinzie, Klara and Karis; three sisters, Evelyn Dawson, Barbara Reed and Mildred Woody. Doug was a longtime employee of Reames and Moyer Plumbing Co. He enjoyed riding around Richmond and pointing out buildings he had worked on. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed at the gravesite. Others will be asked to remain in their cars.

